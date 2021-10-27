SkiingProperty.com: Buyers are Returning to the Ski Market as they Look Increasingly for Year-Round Opportunities, Notes Skiingproperty.com

With travel restrictions easing, pent-up demand is now driving buyers to take action and look at Alpine property as an all-year-round investment opportunity

SURBITON, SURREY / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / After a challenging couple of years, Skiingproperty.com is pleased to announce that they are seeing clear signs that British buyers are now returning to the Alpine property ski market as travel restrictions ease and countries such as France and Switzerland look to re-open ski resorts for this winter season.

As a spokesperson for Skiingproperty.com noted, while Switzerland operated its ski resorts last winter, they were open mostly for Swiss nationals. In France, resort ski lifts remained closed for the whole season. This didn't deter many French holidaymakers and particularly property owners, from spending time in the snow over the peak season weeks - and existing British owners managed to take advantage of high demand, especially over the summer months, where some resorts experienced their busiest summer ever in 2020 and 2021.

"A ski chalet is not just for Christmas. But of course it's nice to have one as demand over peak season weeks for ski holidays gets tighter. We're definitely seeing a trend for people looking to purchase ski properties during the autumn and winter, but want to ensure the resort has great summer facilities too," said Julian Walker, founder of skiingproperty.com and judge on the Property4Media awards panel.

"Last winter, despite the challenges with travel due to Covid, a lot of stock sold through, mostly to buyers outside the UK market. This continues to put pressure on price and general inflation is part of that too, although buyers recognise the safe investment property offers, especially in times of inflation. The combination of all these factors, post Brexit as the dust settles, is seeing the largest increase in our UK customer enquiries for the past two years."

Skiingproperty.com lists properties for sale in 25 French ski resorts and three in Switzerland - some of those getting particular attention due to the all-year-round offering include properties in Chatel, France; Meribel, France and Verbier, Switzerland.

About Skiingproperty.com:

Skiingproperty.com is based in London and offers an unbiased assessment on where and how to buy the best mountain property. Established in 2003, the service specialises in attractive new-build and renovation development projects, in key prime ski property markets. Skiingproperty.com has extensive first-hand knowledge of the Alps, having built up solid and trusting relationships with leading developers over many years. Skiingproperty.com is regulated by UK law and are members of the appropriate UK professional associations and is a member of the National Association of Estate Agents and the Property Ombudsman. For more information, please visit https://www.skiingproperty.com/

