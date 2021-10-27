Sevan touched 28,000 healthcare locations, totaling 35 million square feet

Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, Inc. (Sevan) has positively impacted millions of lives worldwide through the implementation of customized, end-to-end turnkey solutions for 28,000 retail healthcare client sites.

Sevan a global leader in innovative design, program management, construction services and data analytics extends services to pharmacies, COVID testing centers, hospitals, wellness clinics, kidney dialysis centers, veterinary clinics, tele-med centers and dental facilities for varying clients ranging from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies.

"It is an honor to prioritize the healthcare needs of our population and deliver world class solutions for our clients that impact and simplify life for us all daily," said Jim Evans, Sevan's CEO and President. "The definition of healthcare is evolving, and many around the globe are doing everything we can to strengthen offerings for people's growing needs. Hats off to all who are amplifying retail healthcare spaces-it's a privilege to celebrate this milestone with our great clients, team, partners and everyone involved."

Sevan's customized, end-to-end turnkey solutions for some of the largest retail and restaurant brands across the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom have totaled more than 35 million square feet in client site touches.

Sevan offers multi-site solutions for clients along entire project life cycles including Technology Data Analytics, Real Estate Development Services, Civil Zoning Permitting, Surveys Facility Assessments, Architecture Engineering, Construction Services and Program Management.

"It has been an immense pleasure to collaborate with our healthcare clients as they push forward with serving our nation's immediate and long-term health needs," said Jim Furis, Sevan's Chief Revenue Officer. "Their combined passion, initiative and creativity in pursuing new business models, delivering healthcare to underserved markets or making it easier to fill a prescription impacts the lives of millions. We are proud to be part of transforming their locations to help so many do fantastic work!"

In 2021, Sevan was recognized as an Employee-Rated Great Place to Work for the eighth consecutive year and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of the nation's fastest-growing private companies for the fourth consecutive year. Also in 2021, Sevan ranked No. 21 on Engineering News-Record (ENR)'s Top 50 Program Management Firms and No. 44 on ENR's Top 100 Construction Management-for-Fee Firms. In 2020, Sevan ranked No. 124 on the Financial Times FT 1000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies. Visit our website to learn more about Sevan, our 2021 award rankingsand acquisitions

About Sevan

Sevan helps iconic, global brands optimize their multi-site construction and facility programs in the U.S. and internationally. Sevan is headquartered near Chicago in Downers Grove, Illinois, with 400+ employees and has an international office in London.

The vision of Sevan Multi-Site Solutions is to be the best in the world at delivering innovative design, program management, construction services and data analytics to organizations with multiple sites. Sevan has a passion for sustaining people, the environment and its clients' businesses. Sevan helps iconic global brands, including 7-Eleven, AAFES, Albertsons, Amtrak, BP, Chipotle, Corvias, DaVita, HCA Healthcare, HEB, Jiffy Lube, Kroger, Luxottica, McDonald's, Office Depot, QDOBA, Starbucks, Sunoco, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Walmart, WOW Carwash, Yum! Brands and Zaxby's. Sevan rolls out multi-site initiatives efficiently, predictably and transparently. Applying breakthrough technology solutions, Sevan optimizes construction of new builds, rebuilds, remodels and renovations. Sevan has licensed architects in 49 states as well as D.C., Canadian provinces, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. Sevan has professional engineers on staff and general contractor licenses in more than 25 states. Since Sevan's inception in 2011, the team has refreshed more than 21,000 retail stores and 14,000 restaurants. The team has also completed more than 28,000 surveys, totaling more than 700 million square feet. Sevan Elevate, a program that reinforces and continuously improves safety and sustainability across the company, is designed to impactfully deliver excellence to Sevan's people and clients. To read more about Sevan, visit www.sevansolutions.com

