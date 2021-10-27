Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 27, 2021) - Quebec Silica Resources Corp. (CSE: QTZ) ("Quebec Silica" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that an airborne UAV magnetic survey (the "Survey") has been completed on the Company's Charlevoix Silica Project.

Vision 4k completed the Survey in collaboration with Geophysique TMC utilizing state-of-the-art UAV mag technology. Géologica Groupe-Conseil Inc. assisted in procuring and managing the Survey. The Company eagerly awaits the data and results.

Raymond Wladichuk, CEO of Quebec Silica, commented: "The results of this survey will give us a better understanding of the structure of the high-grade silica formation, and will allow us to plan and permit the next steps; in developing this asset."

Additionally, the Company announces the granting of 550,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees, and consultants of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 (the "Options") in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling incentive stock option plan.

Qualified Persons

The technical content of this release has been approved for disclosure by Alain-Jean Beauregard, P. Geo. (OGQ # 227) and Daniel Gaudreault, P. Eng. (OIQ #39834), of Geologica Groupe-Conseil Inc., a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Alain-Jean Beauregard, P. Geo. (OGQ # 227) and Daniel Gaudreault are independent of the Company and are not employees of the Company or hold securities of the Company.

About Quebec Silica Resources Corp.

Quebec Silica is a mineral exploration company focused on exploring, developing, and acquiring mineral resource properties, emphasizing the Charlevoix Silica Project, totalling 923 hectares, located near Clermont, Quebec, Canada.

Additional information on Quebec Silica. is available at www.quebecsilica.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

QUEBEC SILICA RESOURCES CORP.

"Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo."

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Elyssia Patterson - CFO

Tel: +1 (778) 683 4324

Email: info@quebecsilica.com

