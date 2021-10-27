SaaS branding expert and veteran CMO to accelerate Airship's mission to transform how brands create value with customers in the mobile era

Airship, the mobile app experience company, today announced Thomas Butta has joined its executive leadership team as Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, reporting directly to CEO and president Brett Caine.

Butta brings over two decades of marketing leadership and brand positioning expertise, resulting in billions of dollars of enterprise value created through market leadership, strategic acquisitions and record-breaking IPOs. Prior to joining Airship, Butta was CMO at SignalFx, and before that Sprinklr, where he redefined brand value around software observability and customer experience management respectively, resulting in SignalFx's acquisition by Splunk and Sprinklr's subsequent public offering under the ticker symbol, CXM (NASDAQ). Before that, Butta was a consultant in residence for Andreessen Horowitz, where he developed the firm's points-of-view on market-changing technologies that supported its industry-leading executive briefing program on innovation. His career spans CMO leadership roles at AppNexus, NICE Systems, Parametric Technology Corporation and Red Hat, among others.

"Tom brings an incredible set of experiences and perspectives gleaned from decades of creating category leadership in rapidly-growing markets," said Brett Caine, CEO and president at Airship. "We couldn't be happier to welcome Tom to Airship's executive team and help more of our customers unlock the full potential of mobile app experiences."

"All of us understand the world around us is changing dramatically. Mobile apps are quickly becoming the preferred destination for brands and their customers as a smart, effective way to create and capture more value. But it's not necessarily an easy place to get to-from creating elegant app experiences to reaching business performance targets. That's why Airship exists," said Thomas Butta, Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, Airship. "No one knows more, does more, or cares more when it comes to helping brands master mobile app experiences than Airship, and I'm excited to help lead this mission for the company."

About Airship

No one knows more, does more, or cares more when it comes to helping brands master mobile app experiences than Airship. From the beginning of apps, we powered the first commercial messages and then expanded our data-led approach to all re-engagement channels (mobile wallet, SMS, email), app UX experimentation, proactive in-app conversations and now rich in-app experiences that business users can create and adapt on their own with no ongoing developer support or app update required.

From the trillions of mobile app interactions we've powered for thousands of global brands, we've been there, and done that, lending our solutions and expertise to help apps become the pinnacle of elegant customer experiences and winning brand loyalty strategies. One could say Airship has one mission: to go where mobile will take your business.

