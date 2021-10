DJ TUI AG: Results of Rump Placement

TUI AG: Results of Rump Placement 27-Oct-2021

27 October 2021

Further to the announcement earlier today regarding the results of the Subscription Offer, TUI AG (the "Company") today confirms that Barclays Bank Ireland PLC, BofA Securities Europe SA, Citigroup Global Markets Europe AG, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG, COMMERZBANK Aktiengesellschaft, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg and Natixis (together the "Underwriters") have successfully procured subscribers for all of the 12,045,529 New Shares not subscribed for in the Subscription Offer ("Rump Shares") in the Rump Placement at a price of EUR2.75 per New Share.

The gross proceeds from the placing of the Rump Shares is approximately EUR33 million. The net proceeds from the placing of such Rump Shares will be paid to the Company which will be used for the purposes set out in the Prospectuses.

A prospectus (the "German Prospectus") setting out the full details of the Offering, including a full timetable of key dates, has been approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht, "BaFin") on 6 October 2021. For the purposes of the public offering in the United Kingdom and the UK Admission (as defined below), a separate prospectus (the "UK Prospectus" and together with the German Prospectus, the "Prospectuses") has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") on the same day.

As part of the Rump Placement, 3,900,000 of the Rump Shares were placed with Unifirm Limited ("Unifirm") at the same price of EUR2.75 per New Share payable by other placees in the Rump Placement representing an aggregate value of approximately EUR10.7 million. Unifirm is a related party of the Company for the purposes of Chapter 11 of the Listing Rules of the FCA (the "UK Listing Rules"). The subscription of these Rump Shares by Unifirm falls within the smaller related party transaction provisions of UK Listing Rule 11.1.10R (including when aggregated with other relevant related party transactions in the past 12 months under UK Listing Rule 11.1.11R).

As required by the UK Listing Rule 11.1.10R, Merrill Lynch International, which is acting as sponsor to the Company for UK Listing Rules in respect of the related party transaction described above, has provided written confirmation to the Company that the terms of the subscription for these Rump Shares by Unifirm are, in its opinion, fair and reasonable as far as the shareholders of the Company are concerned.

All capitalised terms used but not otherwise defined in this announcement including the important notices below have the meaning set out in the Prospectuses.

For further information, please contact:

Mathias Kiep, Group Director Investor Relations, Corporate Finance & Controlling

Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 925/ +49 (0)511 566 1425

Nicola Gehrt, Director, Head of Group Investor Relations Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1435

Contacts for Analysts and Investors in UK, Ireland and Americas

Hazel Chung, Senior Investor Relations Manager Tel: +44 (0)1293 645 823

Contacts for Analysts and Investors in Continental Europe, Middle East and Asia

Ina Klose, Senior Investor Relations Manager Tel: +49 (0)511 566 1318

Media

Kuzey Alexander Esener, Head of Media Relations Tel: +49 (0)511 566 6024

Important Notices

The approved German Prospectus is available on the website of the BaFin (www.bafin.de), the website of the Company ( https://www.tuigroup.com/de-de/investoren/capital-increase-october-2021) and the website of the ESMA (https:// registers.esma.europa.eu/publication/). The approved UK Prospectus was submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and is available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and the website of the Company ( https://www.tuigroup.com/de-de/investoren/capital-increase-october-2021).

