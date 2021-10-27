- (PLX AI) - Aker Solutions continues to gain throughout the day, now up 9% after beating consensus on third-quarter earnings and upgrading its guidance for the year.
- • For 2021, Aker Solutions increased full-year revenue guidance to around NOK 29 billion, with underlying EBITDA-margin seen up from last year to around the 6.0 percent level
- • Based on secured backlog and market activity, 2022 full-year revenue is at this stage seen up 15 percent from 2021, the company said
- • The guidance for next year looks conservative, Bank of America analysts said
- • The company has a very strong backlog for 2022 and record order intake expectations, BofA said
- • The analysts raised their price target to NOK 33.50 from NOK 28, reiterating a buy recommendation
