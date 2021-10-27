Clear Capital Celebrates 20th Anniversary, Steady Year of Growth with More than 350 New Hires, 170 Open Jobs

National real estate valuation technology company well-positioned to experience continued growth in 2021

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Clear Capital , a national real estate valuation technology company, today announced it has hired more than 350 people so far in 2021, with 170 jobs currently open and accepting applications. The announcement comes as Clear Capital celebrates the 20th anniversary of its founding, and brings the company's combined total employee count - including its subsidiaries CubiCasa , Clario , and REO Network - to more than 1,400 people.

"In one of the most challenging business climates in history, we have had revenue growth exceeding 50% and are in the fortunate position where we can continually expand our workforce and bring new talent into the fold - professionals who are dedicated to making a positive impact in our industry," said Duane Andrews, Clear Capital CEO. "Over the past year, we've brought new innovations to market and have dedicated ourselves to making real change in partnership with organizations who, like us, care about helping others first. We're excited to continue this work in the coming years, and hope to inspire others to join us."

Clear Capital's hiring push comes on the heels of its September acquisition of CubiCasa , which positions the Finland-based proptech startup to further expand its automated floor plan sketch creation and property data digitization technology into the U.S. market. The acquisition is part of Clear Capital's ongoing efforts to bring more consistency and accuracy to home appraisals through innovative technology, improved processes, and policy modernization.

Part of Clear Capital's workforce expansion focuses on building out its information and product teams. Recent executive leadership additions to the team include Deepak Sachdeva, chief information officer, who leads the ITOps, DevOps, compliance/security, and data/storage teams, and Cathy Wright, VP of product management, who leads the field valuation, real estate analytics, platform, and portfolio solutions teams.

Over the past year, Clear Capital announced ClearInsight , an easy-to-use mobile app that enables real estate professionals, homeowners, and appraisers to quickly generate a complete digital picture of a home. Additionally, the company launched ClearProp , a comprehensive property valuation and analytics tool with nationwide coverage that enables quick and accurate property value conclusions. Clear Capital also announced a partnership with the National Association of Minority Mortgage Bankers of America (NAMMBA) to strengthen communities through diversity initiatives and the development of a more diverse mortgage workforce, and a partnership with the National Society of Real Estate Appraisers (NSREA) to partner on ways to accelerate diversity in the appraisal profession.

In Q4 2020, Clear Capital launched ClearCollateral ® Review , an intelligent system that automates collateral underwriting in compliance with internal credit policies and GSE guidelines. Clear Capital then announced the expansion of its valuation offerings to lenders by making ClearAVM available through the Ellie Mae® Digital Lending Platform, providing loan originators with the ability to develop a well-informed estimate of the property value before loan closing.

About Clear Capital:

Clear Capital is a national real estate valuation technology company with a simple purpose: build confidence in real estate decisions to strengthen communities and improve lives. Our goal is to provide customers with a complete understanding of every U.S. property through our field valuation services and analytics tools, and improve their workflows with our platform technologies. Our commitment to excellence - wherever it leads, whatever it takes® - is embodied by more than 1,400 team members across four brands ( Clear Capital , Clario , CubiCasa , and REO Network ) and has remained steadfast since our first order in 2001.

Media Contact:

Ross Stevens

Caliber Corporate Advisers for Clear Capital

803-549-7529

ross@calibercorporate.com

SOURCE: Clear Capital

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/669931/Clear-Capital-Celebrates-20th-Anniversary-Steady-Year-of-Growth-with-More-than-350-New-Hires-170-Open-Jobs