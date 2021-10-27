DJ ALD: Press release published under regulated information

Paris, 27 October 2021

Societe Generale and ALD inform that they are holding discussions with Lease Plan and its shareholders concerning a potential combination of ALD and Lease Plan to create a global mobility leader.

There can be no certainty at this stage that these discussions will result in any agreement or transaction (1).

Further announcements will be made when appropriate according to applicable laws. 1. The potential transaction would be subject to various conditions precedent, including receipt of allnecessary regulatory approvals and the receipt of a waiver to the obligation to file a mandatory offer on ALD (thetransaction, if any, would consequently not result in an offer on ALD)

ALD is a global leader in mobility solutions providing full service leasing and fleet management services across 43 countries to a client base of large corporates, SMEs, professionals and private individuals. A leader in its industry, ALD places sustainable mobility at the heart of its strategy, delivering innovative mobility solutions and technology-enabled services to its clients, helping them focus on their everyday business.

With 6,700 employees around the globe, ALD manages 1.76 million vehicles (at end-June 2021).

ALD is listed on Compartment A of Euronext Paris (ISIN: FR0013258662; Ticker: ALD). Société Générale is ALD's majority shareholder.

Societe Generale is one of the leading European financial services groups. Based on a diversified and integrated banking model, the Group combines financial strength and proven expertise in innovation with a strategy of sustainable growth, aiming to be the trusted partner for its clients, committed to the positive transformations of society and the economy.

Active in the real economy for over 150 years, with a solid position in Europe and connected to the rest of the world, Societe Generale has over 133,000 members of staff in 61 countries and supports on a daily basis 30 million individual clients, businesses and institutional investors around the world by offering a wide range of advisory services and tailored financial solutions. The Group is built on three complementary core businesses:

? French Retail Banking which encompasses the Societe Generale, Crédit du Nord and Boursorama brands. Each offers a full range of financial services with omnichannel products at the cutting edge of digital innovation;

? International Retail Banking, Insurance and Financial Services to Corporates, with networks in Africa, Russia, Central and Eastern Europe and specialised businesses that are leaders in their markets;

? Global Banking and Investor Solutions, which offers recognised expertise, key international locations and integrated solutions.

Societe Generale is included in the principal socially responsible investment indices: DJSI (World and Europe), FTSE4Good (Global and Europe), Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index, Refinitiv Diversity and Inclusion Index, Euronext Vigeo (Europe and Eurozone), STOXX Global ESG Leaders indexes and MSCI Low Carbon Leaders Index (World and Europe).

In the event of any doubt regarding the authenticity of this press release, go to the bottom of the newsroom of societegenerale.com. Press releases from Societe Generale are certified by blockchain technology. A link will enable you to verify the integrity of this information.

For more information, you can follow us on twitter @societegenerale or visit our websit www.societegenerale.com.

