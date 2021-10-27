DJ Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon payment of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Coupon payment of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors 27-Oct-2021 / 19:22 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations

SUBJECT: Coupon payment of Bank Bonds to Qualified Investors

DATE October 27, 2021

The first coupon payment of the bank bonds in the nominal value of TRY 351,550,000 with a maturity of 171 days with two months coupon payments indexed to BIST TLREF index; is done on 27.10.2021.

Board Decision Date 05.11.2020

Related Issue Limit Info

Currency Unit TRY TRY Limit 30,000,000,000 20.000.000.000 Issue Limit Security Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities Dept Securities Type Sale Type Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Public Offering-Sale To Qualified Investors Investor Domestic / Oversea Domestic Domestic

Capital Market Instrument To Be Issued Info

Type Bill Maturity Date 18.02.2022 Maturity (Day) 171 Interest Rate Type FRN Sale Type Sale To Qualified Investors ISIN Code TRFGRAN22236 Starting Date of Sale 27.08.2021 Ending Date of Sale 27.08.2021 Maturity Starting Date 31.08.2021 Nominal Value of Capital Market Instrument Sold 351,550,000 Coupon Number 3 Redemption Date 18.02.2022 Payment Date 18.02.2022

Was The Payment Made? No No

Redemption Plan of Capital Market Instrument Sold Payment Record Payment Interest Interest Rate Interest Rate Exchange Was The Coupon Number Date Date Date Rate (%) - Yearly - Yearly Payment Amount Rate Payment Simple (%) Compound (%) Made? 1 27.10.2021 26.10.2021 27.10.2021 2,9359 10,321,156.45 Yes 2 23.12.2021 22.12.2021 23.12.2021 3 18.02.2022 17.02.2022 18.02.2022 Principal/ Maturity Date 18.02.2022 17.02.2022 18.02.2022 351,550,000 Payment Amount

In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352 Fax: +90 212 216 5902 E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD LEI Code: 5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 Sequence No.: 125380 EQS News ID: 1244153 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1244153&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 27, 2021 14:22 ET (18:22 GMT)