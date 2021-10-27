Cyberlux Corporation Announces Ms. Cheri Nolan as Strategic Advisor to Accelerate Company's Growth

The Company partners with Ms. Nolan and Strikepoints Consulting, LLC to provide strategic guidance and business development to supercharge the Company's Operation Alpha execution.

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / Cyberlux Corporation, (OTC PINK:CYBL), an advanced technology platform company and a leading provider of LED lighting, renewable energy and infrastructure technology, and advanced unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) solutions, announced today that United States Government expert and Department of Justice / Department of State veteran Ms. Cheri Nolan has joined the Company as a Strategic Advisor on government business development and strategic guidance matters. Under a consulting agreement between Cyberlux Corporation and Strikepoints Consulting, LLC, Ms. Nolan will assist the Company in achieving its growth objectives across its four business units, including FlightEye UAS Solutions, Advanced Lighting Solutions, Infrastructure Technology Solutions, and Infrastructure Software Solutions.

With over 40 years of executive experience, Ms. Nolan has had a very distinguished career, serving in the Office of the White House Chief of Staff, and several appointments at the Department of Justice under five Attorneys General, including as Senior Advisor to the Attorney General and as Deputy Assistant Attorney General. At the State Department she served as Director of the Office of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs. Most recently, Ms. Nolan served under Attorney General William Barr. In this role, Ms. Nolan served as liaison to the law enforcement community as well as program oversight, contracts management, clearance of major publications, and final review of documents attendant to major national justice policy initiatives.

Previously, Ms. Nolan served in the Executive Office of the President as Assistant Deputy Director, Office of National Drug Control Policy. Selected by the head of White House Office of National Drug Control Policy (Drug Czar), she managed the High Intensity Drug Trafficking Program (HIDTA) where she directed the $230 Million program which resulted in the more effective drug control efforts across Local, State and Federal Law Enforcement Agencies.

Ms. Nolan also served in the U.S. Department of State as Director, Office of Public Liaison and Intergovernmental Affairs. She was appointed by The White House to oversee all operations of a strategic federal asset.

Ms. Nolan previously served as Deputy Assistant Attorney General in the Department of Justice deploying $3 Billion in grant funding to state and local law enforcement and non-profit organizations. Ms. Nolan was responsible for both development and implementation of numerous public policy initiatives.

In addition, with Ms. Nolan's expert knowledge of the Law Enforcement community, she served as a Producer for Fox Television's America's Most Wanted, the long-running John Walsh-hosted award-winning television program.

"Cyberlux is on a mission, and we are so very excited to have someone with the experience, connections and knowhow of Ms. Nolan join our team in the Strategic Advisor role. She brings DC capabilities and connections that are absolutely essential to be successful within the U.S. Government, particularly in the UAS, advanced technology, infrastructure and software markets we are driving," said Mark Schmidt, president and CEO of Cyberlux Corporation. "Ms. Nolan will accelerate our growth with her knowledge and insight to efficiently guide our efforts to grow revenue and profit across our four business units. Cheri Nolan is a true force-multiplier and with the added capability and reach of Strikepoints Consulting, we will achieve our aggressive objectives."

Ms. Nolan stated, "I look forward to working with the Cyberlux team, and putting my experience to work. I know how to get things done. Strikepoints Consulting will bring our full strength and capabilities to bear on the large, significant markets that the Company is targeting, and eliminate the obstacles that can get in the way of aggressive growth plans."

To learn more about Ms. Nolan, please refer to her career profile on the LinkedIn website as follows:

https://www.linkedin.com/in/cheri-nolan-b8710911/

