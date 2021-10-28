Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.10.2021
Glow LifeTech und die Zulassung des Covid-19-Wundermittels in den USA!
The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Reklaim and FansUnite Discussing Their Latest News

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 27, 2021 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Reklaim and FansUnite discussing their latest press releases.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Reklaim (TSXV:MYID) introduces "My Footprint"

Reklaim has launched My Footprint, a service that allows Reklaim users to see which companies are purchasing and selling their data. Neil Sweeney, CEO and Founder of Reklaim sat down with Jocelyn Aspa to discuss the launch of 'My Footprint.'

For the full interview with Neil Sweeney and to learn more about the launch, click here.

FansUnite (CSE:FANS) partners with Sportradar

FansUnite Entertainment has signed an agreement with Sportradar Group AG. Darius Eghdami, President of FansUnite sat down with Jocelyn Aspa to discuss the partnership with Sportradar.

For the full interview with Darius Eghdami and to learn more about the partnership, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

Contact Information:

The Market Herald
Brianna Anthony
brianna.anthony@themarketherald.ca
themarketherald.ca

SOURCE: The Market Herald



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669995/The-Power-Play-by-The-Market-Herald-Releases-New-Interviews-with-Reklaim-and-FansUnite-Discussing-Their-Latest-News

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
