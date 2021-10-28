- (PLX AI) - Aker BP Q3 EBIT USD 849 million vs. estimate USD 825 million.
- • Q3 net income USD 206 million vs. estimate USD 213 million
- • Record revenue driven by high oil & gas prices
- • Increases dividend USD 0.4165 per share in Q4
- • The company's net production in the third quarter was 210.0 (198.6) thousand barrels of oil equivalents per day (mboepd)
- • The increase was driven by completion of planned maintenance and project activities at the company's producing assets in the previous quarter
