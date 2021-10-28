- (PLX AI) - Alm. Brand Q3 pretax profit DKK 174 million for continuing activities vs. DKK 218 million in the same period year ago.
- • FY pretax profit guidance of DKK 1,200-1,250 million is maintained
- • Non-life Insurance is expected to generate a pre-tax profit of DKK 800 million excluding the run-off result for the final quarter of the year
- • Alm. Brand expects to report a profit from discontinuing activities of DKK 650-675 million before tax
- • The guidance for premiums growth is maintained at 1.5%-2.0%
- • The combined ratio is expected to be in the region of 87
ALM BRAND-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de