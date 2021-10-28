The acquisition of BEPATIENT puts Alira Health firmly on the path of merging biopharma, medical, and digital technology development with medical care using patient data.

Alira Health (www.alirahealth.com), a leading technology-enabled services provider, announced that it has acquired BEPATIENT, a European healthcare technology company. BEPATIENT offers 'real life' digital patient data capture solutions for large pharmaceutical manufacturers, medical technology companies, associations, and public institutions and is one of the earliest VC-backed players in this space. The company provides clinical solutions for virtual trials and Real-World Evidence (RWE) as well as digital therapeutics for prevention and care management. This acquisition brings unparalleled technology and data capabilities to Alira Health's full spectrum of patient-centric services that help providers, payers and suppliers uncover opportunity, accelerate innovation, and improve outcomes for patients.

"Every healthcare company says that they are patient-centric. Our acquisition of BEPATIENT demonstrates our dedication to patient-centricity and our investment in Real-World Evidence to power healthcare transformation," said Benjamin Chambon, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer of Alira Health. "The future of healthcare is rooted in taking a patient-centric approach to every aspect of the industry. BEPATIENT is a linchpin in our strategy to transform and humanize healthcare.

"BEPATIENT is a pioneer in the new clinical research and RWE world that puts patients at the heart of the healthcare ecosystem. We are excited to join Alira Health, a company that is equally passionate about the importance of patient empowerment and engagement in healthcare transformation." said Frédéric Durand-Salmon, BEPATIENT's CEO and Founder.

Frédéric Durand-Salmon will join Alira Health as VP of Clinical Digital Solutions. He will be one of Alira Health's leaders in global software development and services initiatives that focus on synergies among the company's Patient Engagement, Clinical, Global Market Access, RWE, and Management Consulting practices and BEPATIENT's health platform.

About BEPATIENT:

BEPATIENT is a French company that has a comprehensive and modular core platform, enabling patients to be connected at home to Healthcare Professionals and to generate value-added Real-World Evidence (RWE) data. The BEPATIENT portfolio of solutions is structured around two activities: clinical research digitalization via direct-to-patient virtual trials technologies and digital therapeutics. BEPATIENT's activities are mainly concentrated in EMEA and cover a wide range of therapeutic areas.

About Alira Health:

Alira Health is an international patient-centric and technology-enabled advisory firm on the frontlines of healthcare transformation. We provide a suite of integrated services designed to help healthcare and life science companies innovate and grow across their solutions lifecycle.

Alira Health was founded in 1999 and is based in Framingham, MA, U.S. Alira Health has offices in San Francisco, CA, U.S.; Paris, France; Barcelona, Spain; Munich, Germany; Milan, Bologna and Verona, Italy; and Basel and Geneva, Switzerland; and Cambridge, UK.

Learn more at https://www.alirahealth.com/.

