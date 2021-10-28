DGAP-News: Lloyds Banking Group PLC / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement

Lloyds Banking Group PLC: 2021 Q3 Interim Management Statement



28.10.2021 / 09:45

Lloyds Banking Group plc Q3 2021 Interim Management Statement 28 October 2021 RESULTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021



"I am delighted to be introducing my first set of results as CEO of Lloyds Banking Group. It is very clear to me that the Group is a truly purpose-driven organisation with a real customer focus. The Group has a great franchise, an excellent digital proposition and a real depth of talent. I have been impressed with the Group's ability to Help Britain Recover from the pandemic, its commitment to sustainability and diversity, as well as its strong risk stewardship.



Building on the strengths of the Group and its achievements in recent years, there are clearly significant opportunities for Lloyds Banking Group to further develop its platforms and capabilities and grow through disciplined investment, empowering colleagues, enhancing collaboration and increasing agility across the Group. This can be built on the foundation strengths of customer service, distribution, and cost management. As we move into the final quarter of 2021, the Board, Group Executive Committee and I are developing the next evolution of our strategy and longer-term priorities. I look forward to working with all colleagues across the Group in continuing to build a resilient, stable Lloyds Banking Group and deliver sustainable, long-term returns for our shareholders, whilst meeting the needs of broader stakeholders."

Charlie Nunn, Group Chief Executive HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2021



Continued business momentum and solid financial performance



* Strong progress on Strategic Review 2021 priorities, including an all channel net promoter score and mobile app net promoter score above 2021 targets, improved capabilities in Markets products and a 12 per cent increase in new clients using the Group's improved merchant services proposition



* Statutory profit before tax of £5.9 billion (£2.0 billion in the quarter) and underlying profit of £6.3 billion (£2.2 billion in the quarter), both up significantly compared to the first nine months of 2020



* Solid net income of £11.6 billion, up 8 per cent (up 20 per cent compared to the third quarter of 2020), benefiting from increased average interest-earning assets of £443.0 billion, a banking net interest margin of 2.52 per cent and other income of £3.8 billion, alongside a reduction in operating lease depreciation



* Sustained cost discipline with operating costs of £5.6 billion, up 1 per cent compared to the first nine months of 2020, including the impact of rebuilding variable pay. Remediation charge of £100 million in the third quarter



* Asset quality remains strong. Net impairment credit of £740 million, including a net credit of £84 million in the third quarter, based upon improvements to the macroeconomic outlook for the UK, combined with robust credit performance. Management judgements in respect of coronavirus of c.£1.2 billion retained



Balance sheet and capital strength further enhanced



* Loans and advances at £450.5 billion, up £10.3 billion (£2.8 billion in the third quarter), driven by strong growth of £15.3 billion in the open mortgage book (£2.7 billion in the third quarter)



* Customer deposits of £479.1 billion, up £28.4 billion (£4.7 billion in the quarter), with continued inflows to the Group's trusted brands, including Retail current accounts up £12.2 billion. Resulting loan to deposit ratio of 94 per cent provides a strong liquidity position and significant potential to lend into recovery



* Strong capital build of 159 basis points. CET1 ratio of 17.2 per cent after dividend accrual, significantly ahead of the ongoing target of c.12.5 per cent, plus a c.1 per cent management buffer and regulatory requirement of c.11 per cent



Outlook



* Given our solid financial performance and the improved UK macroeconomic outlook, the Group is enhancing its guidance for 2021. Based on the Group's current macroeconomic assumptions:



- Net interest margin now expected to be modestly above 250 basis points



- Operating costs expected to be c.£7.6 billion



- Impairment now expected to be a net credit for the year



- Return on tangible equity now expected to be over 10 per cent, excluding the c.2.5 percentage point benefit from tax rate changes



- Risk-weighted assets in 2021 expected to be below £200 billion



* The Group continues to target a return on tangible equity in excess of its cost of equity in the medium term Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

