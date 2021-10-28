- (PLX AI) - Aker BP shares fell 2.5% despite earnings that topped estimates and a surprise hike in the dividend, as traders took profits after shares gained some 50% in the last 5 weeks.
- • Q3 EBIT of USD 849 million came ahead of estimates of USD 825 million as record revenue was driven by high oil & gas prices
- • Dividend unexpectedly increased to USD 0.42 from USD 0.31 per share, which is a major positive, Carnegie said
- • There are more dividend hikes to come, Carnegie forecast
- • However, the positive revisions implemented following the trading update may have been on the aggressive side, SEB said
