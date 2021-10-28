London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2021) - Hydrogen Economy (HDGN) is a Binance Smart Chain based DeFi project aimed at developing and leveraging a sustainable DeFi ecosystem to support global hydrogen segment initiatives on the road toward carbon neutrality. The platform's native token Hydrogen (HDGN) features autonomous yield and liquidity generation. Notably, Hydrogen has a total supply of 150 million tokens and a diluted market capitalization of $1.5 million. It's proud to announce its recent listing on PancakeSwap.

The Hydrogen Economy project is developing a DeFi platform powered by the HDGN token. The platform's operational profit will be used towards the project's main aim: To invest in the global hydrogen market. In a nutshell, the project will leverage the innovation of the rapidly growing decentralised digital economy to support global hydrogen segment initiatives on the road to carbon neutral, while democratising access to returns from the future hydrogen economy. More so, the platform's investment strategy will mainly focus on assets, projects and infrastructure generating "green" hydrogen from renewable energy, and as such, making an important contribution to the global energy transition.

As the project seeks to build strategic partnerships with multinationals, governments, and academic institutions, it aims to build a portfolio of innovative investments in this disruptive growth industry. This portfolio will constitute the essential contributors of the dynamic hydrogen ecosystem and ultimately reward HDGN token holders through long-term value creation.

Key Features of Hydrogen Economy

The project offers several features for participants. Here are some of them:

Passive Income: Token owners can earn passive income with 3% of each transaction distributed to all wallets simply through holding. Moreover, the PancakeSwap liquidity pool is automatically expanded by 3% of each transaction.

With the ongoing platform development programme picking up pace, the Hydrogen token price could reach great new heights, thereby attracting a huge number of crypto enthusiasts and investors.

About Hydrogen Economy

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101135