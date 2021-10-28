

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks were moving higher on Thursday after a survey showed Euro area economic sentiment picked up in October, rising for a second straight month despite worries surrounding the outlook.



Investors await the ECB policy decision later in the day amid bets the central bank will raise borrowing costs by the end of next year.



The benchmark CAC 40 rose 24 points, or 0.4 percent, to 6,777 after declining 0.2 percent the previous day.



Automaker Renault fell 1.8 percent. German carmaker Volkswagen lowered its forecast for deliveries to customers after reporting a decrease in operating profits for the third quarter due to the global chip crunch.



Airbus gained 1.8 percent after the world's largest commercial planemaker raised its full-year financial targets.



Information technology company Capgemini Group jumped 3.5 percent after raising its 2021 targets.



TotalEnergies SE fell over 1 percent as oil extended overnight losses on data showing in build in U.S. crude inventories.



