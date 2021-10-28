Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.: SUIC, Midas Opens Liaison Office in Malaysia for the Launch of the Four Products, Services and the Starry Project to Advance the Group's APAC Footprint in 8 Southeast Asian Countries

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC) and Midas Touch announce the opening of the group's liaison offices in Malaysia in time for the launching of the four products and services, along with the commencement of the Starry Project marketing and promotional programs and activities. This new office will be the control center and launchpad for high growth markets in eight Southeast Asian countries as part of their Global Expansion Plan.

This will position SUIC and Midas Touch as leading providers of world class traditional and DeFi SCF solutions. All partners, merchants and distributors involved in the Starry Project can enjoy the benefits of its UP Pay unified procurement services, which access direct factory prices at deep discounts from twofold to five-fold rates, translating to substantial savings.

The Malaysian-based office will contact and enter into negotiations with both local PSP and top VIP E-Commerce Platform, network marketing organizations and franchise chain stores in these Southeast Asian countries and consequently, position the group's 4 products among leading VIP leaders. This collaboration is expected to add real value to SUIC, Midas partners, merchants and customers in Asia and other parts of the world and will allow SUIC, Midas to execute their multichannel campaigns more effectively by adopting the efficient systems of their partners in the region.

This office will be responsible for the sales and marketing programs to be deployed to the various Southeast Asian markets, including Indonesia (237 million pop.), Philippines (110 million pop.), Vietnam (97 million pop.), Thailand (70 million pop.), Myanmar (54 million pop.), Malaysia (32 million pop.), Cambodia (16 million pop.) and Singapore (5.8 million pop.). The Southeast Asian region population's median age is 30-years-old and half of its population lives in urban areas where Internet connectivity is strong.

The group is set to increase over 1,000,000 merchant partners from the Southeast Asia Region, and to sign up more than 10 PSP partners, over 100 distributors and 1500 resellers. This is expected to bring a total of over $150 million in royalty fees.

SUIC, Midas Touch are going to launch the Starry Project in the USA, and open the New York office in November, replicating the project's business model in the US and across the globe in 40 countries in 2022/2023.

About Midas Touch, United Kingdom

Midas Touch was established in the United Kingdom in 2010, is a duly registered company with a business license to operate. Midas Touch offers safeguards against fraud in the digital currency domain, e.g. counterfeit transfer of digital cash in wallets. Focus on digital asset management and provides enterprises with a decentralized finance (DeFi) and other comprehensive supply chain innovative financial services. Thereby, solve the capital turnover problems in both supply and demand sites. It has launched MT Flash Pay Same Day Swipe-Funding, and MT CQ Pay Emergency Loan with Double Revenues, MT Free Pay Services - Delay Appropriation to Offset Transaction Cost and MT Unified Procurement Combined Purchasing Powers Economies of Scale and several other financial solutions. To know more about Midas Touch, visit their website at www.midas-touch.io.

To learn more about Midas Touch product and services please review our information by clicking: https://drive.google.com/file/d/17GLXWv5T3d39Jrx2v0GvqKIBcSzxpOMy/view?usp=drivesdk

About Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd., USA

The Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. provides research and development, venture financing for and investing in private enterprises and the public sector that develop products and services adopting core capabilities of the Internet of Things, cloud computing, mobile payment, Big Data, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence, to enhance and streamline existing processes, and establish new and exciting business models that will create revolutionary products and services. Shareholders of SUIC will be exposed to the diverse application of advanced services in various parts of the economy. Additionally, existing and potential customers can benefit from this company's diversified portfolio of technologies. As one of the pioneering publicly traded technology companies, SUIC will help build tech-enabled businesses of the future. To learn more, please visit www.sinounitedco.com. Please also read the full company report on SUIC by Globe Small Cap Research, https://drive.google.com/file/d/1_f2vaVOfJT5_idLn87lM1Q_lGxnY_tHW/view

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "ongoing," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. However, not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at which such performance or results are achieved. This press release is considered considering all Company filings contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

CONTACTS

Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.

New Release Department

929-391-2550

SOURCE: Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/669852/SUIC-Midas-Opens-Liaison-Office-in-Malaysia-for-the-Launch-of-the-Four-Products-Services-and-the-Starry-ProjectTM-to-Advance-the-Groups-APAC-Footprint-in-8-Southeast-Asian-Countries