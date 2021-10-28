Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2021) - Green River Gold Crop. (CSE: CCR) (OTC Pink: CCRRF) ("Green River Gold") (the "Company") is pleased to announce an Initial Phased Exploration Drill Program at it's wholly-owned Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project in British Columbia, Canada.

This phase of exploration will be comprised of short drill holes which is adjacent to the Company's Fontaine Gold Project. The two projects border Osisko Development Corp.'s Cariboo Gold Project that contains 5 million ounces of gold and plans to go into production in 2023. The primary purpose of current exploration is to confirm the grades and the depth potential for a wider drilling program in 2022.

The recently concluded Geophysics results over the Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project indicates the presence of highly magnetic rocks co-incident with the interpreted surface exposure and down-dip projection of the favorable geologic unit. This is similar to the aeromagnetic response in the area of nickel-alloy mineralization found throughout the Decar District.

Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project Highlights:

There are 3 BC MINFILE occurrences as follows:

093A 013 - Sovereign Creek - developed prospect containing talc and magnesite, and co-incident showing containing nickel sulfides.

093A 130 - Sovereign - showings containing talc and nickel sulfides.

093H 061 - R.T. - showing containing nickel, chromium, and cobalt.

Green River Gold will commence drilling, which will focus on the Nickel/Cobalt targets. A back-pack drill will be utilized for this program. Mobilization at site and drilling will commence with average depth being 1.5 meters. The current exploration phase has the aim of delineating additional targets for exploration using RC/DD drilling and confirming the depth

Perry Little, Green River Gold's President and CEO stated that, "We are very pleased with the progress we have made within a few short weeks. We are excited to initiate exploration at the Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc project as we advance our exploration program. Preliminary metallurgical work completed in 1971 has suggested the presence of nickel sulphide or nickel alloy minerals. Our focus of this initial phase of exploration is to prioritize the numerous Nickel/Cobalt targets within the project area for a follow-up RC/DD drill program and to extend the areas of mineralization in 2022."

Regional Exploration Plan:

Additionally, there will be some upcoming exploration plans for the Fontaine Lode Gold Project which is situated on this same property that borders Osisko Development Corp. Green River Gold is also awaiting assay results from the recent grab sampling exercise completed at both the Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt/Talc Project and the Kymar Silver Project.

Qualified Person:

Dr. Andrew Ramcharan, P.Eng., is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

About Green River Gold Corp.:

Green River Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on its wholly-owned, high-grade Fontaine Gold Project, Quesnel Nickel/Cobalt Project and Kymar Silver Project which are located in renowned mining districts in British Columbia. The properties straddle an 18km length of the Barkerville and Quesnel Terranes and are contiguous to Osisko Development Corp.'s mineral claim group containing a proposed mine location at its Cariboo Gold Project.

The Kymar Silver Project is located in southeast BC, approximately 28 kilometers west of the town of Invermere in the Golden Mining Division. The property is made up of two mineral tenures, totaling 1,440 hectares, along the south east flank of Mount Catherine.

