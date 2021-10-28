Hong Kong--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2021) - The blockchain-based metaverse Dvision Network has announced that their metaverse known as 'Dvision World' will be launched on November 1st, 2021. This event is anticipated to herald a new era for the not only Dvision ecosystem but also for the whole metaverse industry. Moreover, Dvision is holding a special NFT giveaway event, calling their users for action to pre-register and secure their spot before the metaverse goes live.

Dvision World goes LIVE in 4 days!

Dvision Network has shared details about the launch in a press release on its Medium blog page. According to Boburjon Muydinov, Head of Business Development at Dvision Network, users can now join Dvision World from November 1st and explore combat-ready activities and discover the greatest adventure of the metaverse.

Dvision users will be able to design customized avatars and access various events while traversing the different meta-spaces (lands) within the metaverse. The launch of Dvision World was anticipated by thousands of users who already had the fortune to dive into Dvision Metaverse during the Beta Testing and during several metaverse-based conference events, notably in BSC anniversary and experiencing the most modern metaverse with ultimate UI/UE. Within the launch on November 1st another success is inevitable for the blockchain veteran - Dvision Network.

Dvision Network has already begun a countdown on its official website and individuals can register to be the first citizens of Dvision World. Pre-register to get early access to the Dvision World metaverse (Register).

Dvision World is the central entryway in the blockchain-based metaverse and it connects all meta-cities within the Dvision ecosystem. Meta Cities are public open terrains that consist of various Meta-Spaces. Dvision World is said to unite 20 distinct cities through the Central Warp Tower, where each Meta-City will be introduced exclusively.

Dvision revamps Metaverse ecosystem

Dvision published that it had made significant modifications to the Dvision Metaverse, following the triumphant Open Beta Test phase. Some of the newly added concepts include a Play-to-Earn Model, brand-new NFT use-cases, renewed tokenomics, an in-game reward currency (DVG) with an upgraded governance system (DAO).

The blockchain metaverse noted that the changes were constituted to ensure that users have the best experience within its ecosystem. For example, users will be able to engage in the Play 2 Earn arena within the Meta-City, acquire PETs and engage in battle mode to earn in-game currency, get access to LAND purification processes, etc.

Find out more details on the new concepts within the Dvision Gitbook page ahead of the game launch.

About Dvision Network

The Dvision Network is an ultimate blockchain-based NFT metaverse platform. The Dvision Network establishes a cutting-edge metaverse ecosystem, by utilizing its own VR technology, that helps to lower the entry barriers for all types of users across the globe. Therefore, it allows designers, enterprises and general users to dive into the most advanced metaverse experience. To learn more about Dvision Network visit the website.

Media Contact -



Name: Boburjon Muydinov

Email: official@dvision.network

http://Official@dvision.network/

Company: Dvision Network

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101139