Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of RNB Retail and Brands AB from Nasdaq Stockholm (212/21)

RNB Retail and Brands AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq Stockholm. Conditional on that the shares are admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the shares in RNB Retail and Brands AB. Short name: RNBS ---------------------------- ISIN code: SE0005223674 ---------------------------- Order book ID: 13467 ---------------------------- Provided that the shares have been admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, the last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be November 8, 2021. For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 50 70. Nasdaq Stockholm AB