Donnerstag, 28.10.2021
Doppel-Countdown bei InnoCan Pharma! The Big Bang nicht nur Theorie?
WKN: A1WZ69 ISIN: SE0005223674 Ticker-Symbol: RBR1 
Frankfurt
28.10.21
08:05 Uhr
0,119 Euro
-0,004
-3,10 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RNB RETAIL AND BRANDS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
28.10.2021 | 12:53
89 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of RNB Retail and Brands AB from Nasdaq Stockholm (212/21)

RNB Retail and Brands AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq
Stockholm. 

Conditional on that the shares are admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to
delist the shares in RNB Retail and Brands AB. 

Short name:   RNBS    
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0005223674
----------------------------
Order book ID: 13467    
----------------------------

Provided that the shares have been admitted to trading on Nasdaq First North
Growth Market, the last day of trading on Nasdaq Stockholm will be November 8,
2021. 

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 50 70. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
