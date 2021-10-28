Lyon-based Co-Fidentia is to become the first French retail broker to adopt CyberCube's Broking Manager, the cyber risk analytics platform for insurance intermediaries.

Co-Fidentia is an independent risk management consultancy and retail broker founded by Julien Perret who has several decades of experience in broking, creating feasibility studies for captives and designing innovative risk transfer solutions for large groups.

Broking Manager is the first software-as-a-service application CyberCube has built specifically for the insurance broking community. It offers a streamlined approach to generating financial exposure impact that enables brokers to help their clients make more informed decisions on coverages and limits.

Broking Manager will allow Co-Fidentia to quantify and explain to their clients the sources and financial impact of cyber risk exposure. The platform also produces reports that can be used to educate prospects and clients on potential sources of loss, recent and relevant cyber events, and peer-to-peer benchmarking.

Nate Brink, CyberCube Sales Manager, said: "As a trusted advisor, Co-Fidentia provides risk management and insurance broking services for organizations based in France. We are excited they have chosen to use Broking Manager to empower their clients to make data-driven decisions to manage their unique cyber exposure. We look forward to working together and empowering Co-Fidentia to meet the needs of insurance buyers in the years to come."

Julien Perret, Founder of Co-Fidentia, commented: "Having spent many years working in the broking industry, we have a wealth of knowledge that we want to share with clients. A tool like Broking Manager allows specialist intermediaries like us to level the playing field with larger brokers in the support and expertise we are able to share with the more sophisticated buyers with whom we deal."

Broking Manager complements CyberCube's two other products: Portfolio Manager and Account Manager, which are designed for risk carriers and are used by leading companies across the insurance ecosystem.

About CyberCube

CyberCube delivers the world's leading cyber risk analytics for the insurance industry. With best-in-class data access and advanced multi-disciplinary analytics, the company's cloud-based platform helps insurance organizations make better decisions when placing insurance, underwriting cyber risk and managing cyber risk aggregation. CyberCube's enterprise intelligence layer provides insights on millions of companies globally and includes modelling on thousands of points of technology failure.

The CyberCube platform was established in 2015 within Symantec and now operates as a standalone company exclusively focused on the insurance industry, with access to an unparalleled ecosystem of data partners and backing from ForgePoint Capital, HSCM Bermuda, MTech Capital and individuals from Stone Point Capital. For more information, please visit www.cybcube.com or email info@cybcube.com.

About Co-Fidentia

Co-Fidentia provides comprehensive risk management advice, insurance placement for property casualty and alternative risk financing solutions. Co-Fidentia serves commercial companies, non-profits and public entities. For more information, please visit www.co-fidentia.fr.

