FOURMIDABLE Adds Two More Apartment Communities to Their Portfolio

BINGHAM FARMS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / FOURMIDABLE, a diversified, national real estate management company, was designated as the new managing agent for two Low Income Housing Tax Credit communities consisting of 246 apartments in Michigan and Tennessee.

According to FOURMIDABLE President Michael Schocker, "FOURMIDABLE has established a great collaboration with this new ownership group and we are pleased to add the two new communities to our portfolio. We are excited about our relationship and look forward to continuing to serve their communities now and in the future."

Edgewood Villas Apartments consists of 150 apartments located in Lansing, Michigan. Edgewood Villas offers one bedroom apartments and two - three bedroom townhomes and features private entrances, washer & dryer (stackable) connections in each home, gas stove, eat-in kitchens, central air/heat, walk-in closets, washer/dryers in select apartments, walk out patios and covered parking included in the rent. The new ownership group has plans to paint and make upgrades to the common areas. Edgewood Villas Apartments is an affordable housing community. For more information visit edgewoodvillasmi.com.

Edgewood Villas Clubhouse in Lansing, Michigan

Sycamore Place consists of 96 apartments located in Ashland City, Tennessee, and provides two and three bedroom apartment home living in a picturesque environment. The community offers a sparkling swimming pool, exercise room and clubhouse. Sycamore Place Apartments is an affordable housing community. For more information visit Sycamoreplacetn.com.

Sycamore Place in Ashland City, Tennessee

About FOURMIDABLE

FOURMIDABLE is a national real estate management and brokerage company that specializes in managing, marketing and leasing market rate, tax credit, senior and family government assisted, public housing and rural development apartment communities. Founded in 1975, FOURMIDABLE currently manages 70 communities in 14 states, with approximately 7,681 units under management. FOURMIDABLE is a member of the elite AMO (Accredited Management Organization) and is an approved management firm for HUD, MSHDA and other State Agencies. Additionally, FOURMIDABLE affiliated companies offer support for property management companies and owners, including agility-pm, a provider of back office accounting, HR, IT and compliance support; eCrosstown, a provider of free Wi-Fi amenity services to apartment residents; and ePhonz, a specialized telephone product for apartment management companies.

For more information, please call 248-593-4634 or visit www.fourmidable.com.

