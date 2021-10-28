Company recognized for broad set of CPQ capabilities for companies selling on Salesforce and Dynamics 365 platforms

Conga, the global leader in Commercial and Revenue Operations transformation, today announced that Gartner has ranked the company among the top seven vendors in the 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Configure, Price and Quote (CPQ) Application Suites. This year, 17 vendors were evaluated by Gartner. Conga ranked among the top seven across six use cases identified in the CPQ analysis, including direct sales, channel sales, self-service sales, subscription management, complex manufacturing and solution selling.

Conga offers capabilities in supporting complex use cases on Salesforce and Dynamics 365 platforms. Conga CPQ is helpful to many sales use cases as it can integrate seamlessly with Salesforce Sales Cloud, Salesforce Sales Cloud PRM, and Microsoft Dynamics 365. In addition, Conga has made several enhancements for configuration and pricing, which were evaluated within the report.

"We are honored to be among the top seven vendors in the Gartner Critical Capabilities report," said Noel Goggin, Chief Executive Officer, Conga. "CPQ is increasingly playing a more prominent role in business operations -- becoming pivotal to helping salespeople close deals quickly and effectively. Therefore, it is our belief that our product has made a significant impact in the market. We look forward to continuing to enable our customers to enhance their revenue operations with our services."

For more details on Conga Configure Price Quote (CPQ), visit Conga.com. To download 2021 Gartner Critical Capabilities for Configure, Price and Quote Application Suites, visit https://conga.com/resources/gartner-cpq-report.

Conga, the global leader in Commercial Operations transformation, helps businesses simplify and automate their approach to the essential quotes, contracts, and documents that drive commerce. We help our customers become more agile, so they can adapt quickly to change and create a fluid, connected customer experience. Companies choose Conga for the most comprehensive solution set in the market and expert guidance, enabling them to transform the processes and documents surrounding customer engagement, configure price quote (CPQ), contract lifecycle management (CLM), and the complete commercial operations lifecycle. With Conga, businesses evolve their commercial operations to streamline their revenue processes and derive the meaningful insights that lead to sustained growth.

Conga has global operations across North America, Europe and Asia. Learn more at conga.com or follow Conga on Twitter: @CongaHQ.

