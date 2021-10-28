Sofinnova Partners, a leading European life sciences venture capital firm based in Paris, London and Milan, announced today the appointment of Geraldine Usseglio as Head of Human Resources. The creation of this position reinforces the ongoing expansion of the firm's teams and the diversification of its investment strategies across sector, stage and geography.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028005376/en/

Geraldine Usseglio (Photo: Business Wire)

Ms. Usseglio will be responsible for strengthening the firm's human resources strategy, supporting the development of its global team to empower individuals to reach their full potential, while maximizing the performance of the firm. She will report to Monique Saulnier, Managing Partner and Chief Operating Officer.

Ms. Usseglio has over two decades of experience in generalist human resources functions, most recently as HR Director at Idinvest Partners, a European private equity and venture capital firm that is now part of Eurazeo, and prior to that, at Norton Rose Fulbright LLP, a global law firm, as the Head of HR for France and Morocco. Ms. Usseglio began her career in the publishing industry at Pearson Education, France, as HR Manager.

Monique Saulnier said: "Geraldine's appointment comes at a time of significant growth at Sofinnova Partners. Over the last three years we have doubled the size of our team and now count over 50 employees. With Geraldine's knowledge and experience, I am confident we will continue to gain in global reach, while reinforcing a central pillar of long-term success: the well-being of our staff."

Ms. Usseglio said: "I am delighted to join Sofinnova Partners, whose values and strong commitment to healthcare and sustainability are critical in today's world. I am honored to be part of a team that puts people and science at the heart of all its activities, and I look forward to contributing to the firm's central mission to positively impact our collective future through innovation."

Ms. Usseglio holds a Master's degree in Human Resources Management and Development from IGS in Paris, France, and a Master's degree in Business Management from IAE in Lyon, France.

About Sofinnova Partners

Sofinnova Partners is a leading European venture capital firm in life sciences, specializing in healthcare and sustainability. Based in Paris, London and Milan, the firm brings together a team of professionals from all over the world with strong scientific, medical and business expertise. Sofinnova Partners is a hands-on company builder across the entire value chain of life sciences investments, from seed to later-stage. The firm actively partners with ambitious entrepreneurs as a lead or cornerstone investor to develop transformative innovations that have the potential to positively impact our collective future.

Founded in 1972, Sofinnova Partners is a deeply-established venture capital firm in Europe, with 50 years of experience backing over 500 companies and creating market leaders around the globe. Today, Sofinnova Partners has over €2 billion under management. For more information, please visit: www.sofinnovapartners.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211028005376/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Bommy Lee

Head of Communications, Sofinnova Partners

blee@sofinnovapartners.com

+33 (0) 6 47 71 38 11

North America

RooneyPartners LLC

Kate Barrette

kbarrette@rooneypartners.com

+1 212 223 0561

France

StrategiesImage

Anne Rein

anne.rein@strategiesimage.com

+33 (0) 6 03 35 92 05

Italy

Havas PR Milan

Rafaella Casula

rafaella.casula@havaspr.com

+39 (0) 345 3780834