Collaboration Includes Rewards, Re:ZERO Characters and Events for Limited Time

Today, leading game publisher Nexon announced free-to-play mobile RPG KonoSuba: Fantastic Days will be teaming up with the fellow popular isekai anime series Re:ZERO for a limited time collaboration event from November 9 23.

Mobile RPG KonoSuba: Fantastic Days Partners with Re:ZERO for Collaboration Event, Taking Place November 9! (Graphic: Business Wire)

Fans can pre-register starting today here. Players will be able to earn special rewards through participating in the following events held on the page:

Pre-register for an Adventure!: The higher the number of cumulative pre-registers, the richer the rewards will be for all players! Players will be eligible to receive these rewards for each milestone achieved in-game from November 9 15.

The higher the number of cumulative pre-registers, the richer the rewards will be for all players! Players will be eligible to receive these rewards for each milestone achieved in-game from November 9 15. Do you have what it takes to adventure with Emilia?: Fans will be able to learn more about Re:ZERO's half-elf heroine Emilia through the online quiz.

Celebrate our Collaboration with Log-in Bonuses!: Players will be able to receive high-value items every day they log in while counting down for the Re:ZERO collaboration.

The KonoSuba: Fantastic Days and Re:ZERO special collaboration events include:

God's Blessing on Those from Re:ZERO!: Fans will be delighted to see characters from KonoSuba and Re:ZERO interact with each other in this exclusive story. Players who complete the story event will receive a four-star Emilia recruit to use in-game.

Fans will be delighted to see characters from and interact with each other in this exclusive story. Players who complete the story event will receive a four-star Emilia recruit to use in-game. Re:ZERO Collaboration Recruit: In this recruit event, players have the chance to recruit Megumin and Aqua in new Re:ZERO inspired costumes and fan favorite maid Rem from Re:ZERO

Battle Arena EX Boss Petelgeuse: Players will face off against Re:ZERO's Sin Archbishop of the Witch Cult, Petelgeuse, in this all new game mode.

In addition to the Re:ZERO fun, KonoSuba: Fantastic Days will include the following major updates:

Main Story Chapter 10: Players will be able to enjoy the next part of the main KonoSuba: Fantastic Days story with the addition of this chapter.

Players will be able to enjoy the next part of the main story with the addition of this chapter. Trial of the Ancients: This new game mode allows players to further train their team members.

This new game mode allows players to further train their team members. Battle Arena EX: This new Battle Arena will offer players exclusive and high value rewards.

KonoSuba: Fantastic Days is published by Nexon in partnership with KonoSuba publisher Kadokawa, and developed by Sumzap. ©2019 N·K/K/KMP ©Sumzap, Inc. ©NEXON All Rights Reserved. ©TN,K,Re:ZERO2P

To stay up-to-date on KonoSuba: Fantastic Days, visit the Google Play or App Store page, and be sure to follow @PlayKonoSuba on Instagram and Twitter for the latest news!

About Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World-

Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- is a famous Japanese light novel written by Tappei Nagatsuki and illustrated by Shinichirou Otsuka. The story revolves around the struggles of a recluse named Natsuki Subaru, who is suddenly summoned to another world where he utilizes his skill to rewind time upon his death. Re:ZERO is widely adopted for various content such as novels, TV animation, manga, and games.

About KonoSuba: Fantastic Days konosuba.nexon.com

Based on the popular anime series "KonoSuba: God's Blessing on this Wonderful World!", KonoSuba: Fantastic Days is a free-to-play character-collection RPG for iOS and Android. Featuring fan-favorite characters, including Kazuma Satou, Aqua, Megumin and Darkness, the game follows the storyline from the original novel and includes bespoke characters created exclusively for the game. Last year, the Japanese release of KonoSuba: Fantastic Days saw great success, garnering recognition from players and praise from the KonoSuba fan base.

About Nexon America Inc. https://www.nexon.com/

Founded in 2005, Nexon America Inc. delivers outstanding free-to-play online game expertise and live game support, taking the strengths of NEXON Co., Ltd. ("Nexon") and applying them for uniquely western audiences. Nexon America has consistently sustained iconic franchises such as MapleStory and Mabinogi for more than a decade, which have gone on to break records and captivate players. With new projects on the horizon, Nexon America maintains the pioneering and innovative spirit of its parent company, employing its player-first approach, while designing the best possible gameplay experiences for the western market.

