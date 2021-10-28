Pennexx Foods, Inc.: Pennexx Is Proceeding with Its Application for OTCQB Uplist

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Pennexx Foods (OTC PINK:PNNX) has announced that it is proceeding with its application to OTC Markets to up list the company to OTCQB status.

Becoming an OTC:QB company distinguishes Pennexx from other over the counter stocks because it certifies that the company has a strong governance foundation that includes independent directors and a certified audit.

Vincent Risalvato, CEO of Pennexx said, "I am fortunate to have a dedicated team that has worked tirelessly to complete our audit, put in place everything necessary to maintain this high level of compliance and ensure that we have met the qualifications required to achieve becoming a QB stock."

The company has indicated that the application will be posted on OTCMarkets.com and that the company will keep investors abreast of the developments through the process.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry that focuses on social media, prepaid debit cards, cryptocurrency, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing, and consumer rewards.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made according to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

