Telechips and Tuxera Form Partnership for Next-Generation In-Vehicle Automotive Solutions

The partnership comes after long-standing cooperation between the companies, allowing both leaders to meet the growing needs of global OEMs and Tier-1s even more effectively.

HELSINKI, Oct. 28, 2021, a market leader in data storage managementsoftware and networking technologies, today announced its partnership with Telechips, a leading automotive system on chipwill optimize the performance and reliability of Telechips' advanced automotive chipsets.

A leading chipset maker in the global connected vehicle market

Telechips is a leading producer of Arm-based chipsets for automotive systems. As the top semiconductor provider for the automotive industry in Korea, and with an approximate 10% global market share in the industry, the company plays an important role in the worldwide IVI and cockpit market. Telechips is also active in reinforcing the smart automotive ecosystem through developing international partnerships.

The advanced automotive solutions of Telechips include integrated cockpit systems, head-unit displays (HUD), IVI systems, microcontrollers, SoCs, and more.

Driving next-generation automotive solutions through cooperation

Telechips and Tuxera both have extensive experience in cooperating with global Tier-1 suppliers in Korea. The companies have engaged in multiple joint projects together, building up shared expertise and mutual trust for more than five years. Together, they have initiated the development of next-generation solutions aimed at providing improved support for global OEMs and Tier-1 automotive suppliers. Telechips and Tuxera are committed to developing and implementing solutions not only in IVI, but also in next-generation technologies like automotive microcontrollers (MCUs) and neural processing units (NPUs).

This reinforced cooperation will enable Telechips' high-performance automotive cockpit and audio processors - on Linux, AndroidTM, or QNX - to experience even greater reliability and responsiveness through Tuxera's failsafe file system solutions, like GravityCS by Tuxera TM and the Tuxera RelianceTM family.

"We are really happy with this partnership. By working closely with Telechips, we are helping to meet the performance and reliability needs of advanced automotive systems worldwide," says Rey-Yue Chien, Key Account Manager in Automotive at Tuxera. "Our storage solution experts work close with the hardware. In working with Telechips, we can adapt our solutions to optimize the performance and fail-safety of the Telechips hardware - allowing our customers to get the absolute most out of Telechips' cutting-edge chipsets."

"We are grateful that Telechips has the opportunity to partner with Tuxera. Telechips believes the cooperation with Tuxera will help develop the performance and reliability of automotive systems and expand the market in Europe," says Stanley Kim, Business Unit Leader at Telechips. By cooperating with Tuxera, Telechips secures a fail-safety solution partner, which will reinforce customer confidence in the company's solutions.

About Telechips

Telechips Inc. has been successful in the Automotive industry with its application processors and communication ICs. Telechips automotive AP is expanding applications from In-Vehicle Infotainment to the cockpit system with its advanced, secure and power efficiency. Telechips provides chipsets with a development environment including reference H/W design, and platforms with its partners that help Tier-1s and OEMs develop efficiently. Telechips has constantly invested for advanced technologies like ADAS and AI in the auto industry to outperform the solutions available in the market.

About Tuxera

Tuxera is the leading provider of quality-assured embedded storage management software and networking technologies. Helping people and businesses store and do more with their data, our software is at the core of phones, tablets, cars, TV sets, cameras, drones, external storage, routers, spacecraft, IoT devices, and more. We help you store your data reliably while making file transfers fast and content easily accessible. Tuxera is also an active member of multiple industry organizations, including JEDEC, SNIA, AGL, SD Association, The Linux Foundation, and many others. Founded in 2008, Tuxera's headquarters are located in Finland, with regional offices in China, Germany, Hungary, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and the U.S. Learn more at www.tuxera.com

