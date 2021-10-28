Triad Pro Innovators, Inc.: TPII and Frontier Power Products to Conduct Private Demonstrations of the Triad EEL, Diesel Hybrid Genset

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Triad Pro Innovators, Inc., (OTCPK:TPII) a leading developer of proprietary devices for the storage of electricity utilizing the patent pending Triad Pro eCell, is pleased to announce Frontier Power Products will be providing a private demonstration, of the EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset, for Frontier customers. Demonstrations will begin on November 9th in Vancouver, British Columbia, and continue in Calgary, Edmonton and Fort McMurray all Alberta, thru November 20th.

The advanced technology developed by Triad Pro Innovators is specifically engineered for remote off-grid industrial applications. The "Diesel Hybrid Genset" will dramatically reduce fuel consumption, annual maintenance and perform autonomously in cold climates. Frontier's customers operate in some of the most demanding conditions on earth.

"The industry is in desperate need of the EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset technology and with a positive demonstration of its capabilities, we see a significant shift from the legacy power generation and storage technology to the Triad Pro EEL Diesel Hybrid Genset", said Gary Potter V.P of Frontier Power Products. He continued, "Frontier sells and maintains thousands of gensets throughout the area. Fuel consumption, cold weather reliability and high maintenance costs are the industry's leading concerns".

The Triad Pro Genset is built on a custom skid and enclosure, designed specifically for use in harsh elements such as northern Canada. The company is exploring carbon credit opportunities for end customers in North America.

About Triad Pro Innovators, Inc.

Triad Pro Innovators, Inc. has developed a proprietary device to be utilized in a variety of circumstances to store electricity. The newly developed Triad Pro power supply provides our storage system with tremendous operational flexibility. Using our propriety hardware and software solution, our eCell can be configured to store energy at a rate limited only by the network providing it, and then release that energy in a regulated way based upon the application, which allows for flexibility unknown in current chemical battery-based storage systems. Triad Pro creates and designs renewable energy solutions including Co-Generation and the patent pending eCells that can be used stand alone or modular as energy demands increase.

About Frontier Power Products

We are specialists in engines and power generation products. Since 1983 we have worked with customers in Western Canada and around the world to provide reliable and practical solutions to their power system's needs.

We align ourselves with valued partners having a similar mindset - build quality and innovative products designed specifically for the application and support our customers throughout the product's life cycle.

