Free-to-play and games-as-a-service expert brings more than two decades of experience to the role

FunPlus, a leading independent mobile game developer and publisher, announced today that Ben Cousins has been appointed Head of Studio Operations, supervising projects in development at FunPlus' studios in Moscow and Stockholm. Based in Stockholm, and in close collaboration with studio leadership in both locations, Cousins will help to optimize the studios' working environment and align all studio activities to contribute to successful product development and continued company growth.

Ben Cousins Appointed Head of Studio Operations for FunPlus' European Studios; Free-to-play and games-as-a-service expert brings more than two decades of experience to the role (Photo: Business Wire)

A game industry thought leader, Cousins created Battlefield Heroes, one of the western world's first free-to-play games. A former Executive Producer of the Battlefield franchise at DICE, he has also led the development of other innovative games services on PC, console and mobile at DeNA, Sony Computer Entertainment and others. In recent years he has been working as an independent consultant for leading games-as-a-service companies.

"FunPlus continues to attract top-notch talent, and Ben brings a wealth of expertise that will contribute to the creative excellence of our teams," said Chris Petrovic, Chief Business Officer of FunPlus. "As a pioneer in the free-to-play space, and with extensive experience working with numerous developers, I am confident that FunPlus' ambitious projects will flourish under his supervision."

FunPlus, which is headquartered in Switzerland, has grown its European presence steadily over the past three years, with the opening of studios in Stockholm and Moscow, as well as its publishing office in Barcelona.

About FunPlus

Founded in 2010, FunPlus is a world class, independent game developer and publisher headquartered in Switzerland with operations in Spain, Sweden, Russia, United States, Singapore, Japan, and China. As an organization that fosters the best creative talent in the world and employs nearly 2,000 people, the company has developed and published mobile games that have ranked in the #1 spot in nearly 70 countries, which includes State of Survival, King of Avalon, and Guns of Glory. FunPlus studios include KingsGroup, Puzala, Seven Games, and Imagendary Studios, each part of a growing global network of developers working on unique brands of staple genres including strategy, puzzle, and role-playing games.

As the top publisher in the 4X strategy category for 3 years in a row, FunPlus has leveraged this success to bring the worlds of gaming and mainstream entertainment together through successful collaborations with top tier IP such as AMC's The Walking Dead, which is currently live in the company's biggest game, State of Survival

The FunPlus brand powers FunPlus Phoenix (FPX), one of the world's most successful esports organizations.

