19 Uplift Education Elementary and 14 Middle Schools Included in U.S News and World Report Inaugural Best Rankings

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / U.S. News & World Report is known for its ranking of high schools and colleges, but for the first time ever, it's also released data and rankings for elementary and middle school and Uplift Education is proud to be included and recognized on this list.

Uplift North Hills was in the top 3% of all elementary schools in Texas and Uplift Williams, Infinity, Luna and North Hills were in the top 25% of all Texas middle schools according to a brand-new ranking released last Tuesday by U.S. News & World Report.

For the inaugural list, U.S. News published rankings and data on more than 80,000 public elementary and middle schools across the United States.

Schools are ranked at the state and district levels. The best charter schools and best magnet schools ranked as stand-alone categories.

To determine the rankings, U.S. News used data from the U.S. Department of Education to analyze two areas at each school:

Math and reading proficiency - or how well students perform on state assessments.

Math and reading performance - or how well they perform compared with expectations.

The state assessment data used in the rankings are from the 2018-19 school year and, therefore, predates any effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on test-taking.

Nationally, California has 5,534 ranked elementary schools - the most of any state - followed by Texas at 4,446; New York at 2,211; Florida at 2,128; and Illinois at 2,038 schools.

California also has the most ranked middle schools with 2,319, followed by Texas at 1,942; Illinois at 1,243; New York at 1,219; and Florida at 997.

"I am thrilled and extremely proud of the staff and scholars at our schools for their hard work," said Yasmin Bhatia, CEO of Uplift Education. "We are pleased our schools have been recognized for their outstanding performance and attribute this recognition to Uplift's IB model, the dedication of our teachers and staff, and the hard work of our exceptional scholars."

Uplift Education

Uplift Education is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to changing the lives of teachers, families, and, most importantly, students. With a network of 46 college preparatory, public charter schools in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Uplift offers students of any background the powerful chance to study within a multidisciplinary curriculum and prepare for the college career they deserve. Uplift is the largest International Baccalaureate district in Texas and the #2 IB district in the nation because of the number of holistic extracurricular and educational programs. The incredible educators in the Uplift network guide and teach over 21,000 students in Pre-K- 12th?grades, with the majority being low-income and minority students who will be the first in their family to attend college. For more information Uplift's mission and their blind lottery selection system, visit?uplifteducation.org?or?facebook.com/uplifteducation.

SOURCE: Uplift Education

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/670156/19-Uplift-Education-Elementary-and-14-Middle-Schools-Included-in-US-News-and-World-Report-Inaugural-Best-Rankings