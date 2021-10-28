CareATC, Inc.: CareATC Acquires Direct Primary Care Provider CareTeam to Expand Services

Acquisition combines companies to improve access to healthcare for employers, employees, and dependents across the U.S.

TULSA, OK / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / CareATC, one of the largest employer-sponsored healthcare providers, today announced it has acquired CareTeam, a growing direct primary care provider. The acquisition expands CareATC services to deliver proactive and comprehensive care for employers and their employees across the United States. CareATC will retain the CareTeam brand as a middle market solution, maintaining Sam Jones as CEO and Scott Parks as President.

The CareTeam acquisition provides CareATC with the opportunity to expand its geographic footprint and serve a greater share of existing clients' employees with CareTeam's innovative, flexible clinical model. Furthermore, CareATC's robust technological infrastructure and data analytics capabilities will be a boon to CareTeam's clients and patients.

"CareATC specializes in designing customized programs to improve population health and lower healthcare costs through groundbreaking technology and best-in-class facilities and medical personnel," said Greg Bellomy, CareATC CEO. "CareTeam is an innovative provider in the direct healthcare space and shares our vision to give people the power to be well. The combined capabilities of our organizations will enable us to transform the healthcare experience for employers, employees, and their families."

"Since 2004, CareTeam has been improving the lives of people by providing easily accessible, personalized healthcare right where they work," said CareTeam CEO Sam Jones. "We truly believe that those who live well, work well. By joining CareATC, we can expand our suite of services to amplify this mission as well as our capabilities to deliver unprecedented levels of access, quality, and convenience to an employer's most valuable resource - their employees."

Effective at close, CareTeam will retain it's brand name and become a CareATC company to reflect the value the organizations offer together. The acquisition closed on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

About CareTeam

CareTeam delivers comprehensive primary care services directly to a client's worksite. With CareTeam as a partner, employers can better understand and manage the health needs of your workforce in productive, profitable ways. CareTeam is based in Charleston, South Carolina. To learn more about CareTeam, visit https://careteamhealth.com/ .

About CareATC, Inc.

CareATC, Inc., is a leading innovator in employer-sponsored healthcare. Offering customized healthcare benefit solutions for employers, CareATC's advanced transformational care model drives engagement, improves health outcomes, lowers healthcare costs and provides transparency into the total cost of care. Based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, CareATC manages more than 150 clients in 26 states, cares for more than 430,000 members and is Accredited by the Accreditation Association for Ambulatory Health Care Inc. To learn more about CareATC Inc., visit https://www.careatc.com/ .

