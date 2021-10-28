Rome, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2021) - Kryptomon is proud to announce partnering with tofuNFT. Following the success of their 300,000 $KMON Airdrop Hatching Day Celebration event launched on the company's official Telegram channel that saw the Kryptomon ranks swell by more than 100,000 new community members across their various social media platforms, the Kryptomon team seem to have no intention of resting on their laurels and have recently announced their next big event!





Kryptomon: Uniquely Generated NFT Creatures





Kryptomon recently unveiled its partnership with tofuNFT. As one of the largest NFT marketplaces in Asia and on the Binance Smart Chain that regularly sees upwards of 5000 BNB (~$2.5M) in monthly trading volumes, this move is undoubtedly the right first step in bringing Kryptomon to the attention of NFT gamers, collector communities and the 1.48 billion strong Asian gamer community. Players all around the world are now able to access and trade their Kryptomons on the official Kryptomon store on the tofuNFT marketplace!

Numazaki Yu, the COO of tofuNFT commented on Kryptomon's launch: "As one of the most active NFT marketplaces on BSC with lots of GameFi NFTs traded on our platform, we're happy to work with Kryptomon this time. They are well prepared both on the product and marketing end. And we wish them a tremendously successful launch."

To celebrate this new partnership, a special auction of a limited edition Generation 0 Kryptomon egg will be hosted on the tofuNFT marketplace with a starting bid of 5 BUSD and no reserve price. There are, and will only ever be, 100 Generation 0 Kryptomon eggs, making each one a rare commodity that has recently commanded prices of 54 BNB (~$25K) on the secondhand trading market.

The auction will begin at 00:00 UTC on the 30th of October 2021 and last for 2 days till 12:00 UTC on the 1st of November 2021. For many, this will be rare opportunity to own a very rare one-of-a-kind Generation 0 egg, so check out the auction here.

Tomer Warschauer Nuni, the CMO of Kryptomon commented on the partnership: "As part of our preparations for our upcoming game launch in November, we have partnered with tofuNFT, who are one of the leading NFT marketplaces on the Binance Smart Chain. This allows us to provide our players and investors an advanced, active and professional platform to trade their Kryptomon NFTs," Tomer Warschauer Nuni, Kryptomon's CMO, said on the new partnership. "To celebrate this new partnership, we are giving offering players a rare chance to buy a one-of-a-kind Gen 0 Egg in a no-reserve auction."

Recent Kryptomon Updates

It's clear that the Kryptomon team have been hard at work after the successful launch of Version 0.5 of their game, allowing Kryptomon trainers around the world to hatch and meet their Kryptomon partners for the very first time. With the 300K KMON Airdrop event now at an end, here are some of the most important updates you'll want to keep your eye on.

The Roadmap Ahead

In a recent Founders Talk session, the CEO of Kryptomon revealed their latest roadmap showcasing several exciting features that players have waiting in store for them.





Kryptomon Roadmap





Version 1 is set for a November 2021 launch, bringing Tamagotchi like functionality to the Kryptomon world. Players will be able to start caring for and training their Kryptomons (which will increase their value) in preparation for the breeding and battling mechanics that will be released in January and Q1 of 2022 respectively.

The Simplex integration in December 2021 will allow players to easily purchase $KMON (the in game currency) with a debit/credit card, bypassing the usual complex 10 step processes common to the GameFi industry today. This is a huge win for the Kryptomon team and along with the game releasing a mobile version in Q2 of 2022, is expected to catapult Kryptomon to fame by drastically reducing the complexity of onboarding mainstream, casual gamers.

Gaming Partnership

A final update of particular importance is a gaming partnership that the Kryptomon team have teased for a while now. A top tier player in the gaming industry has reportedly joined the Kryptomon team as an investor and official advisor, further bolstering the wide range of skills and experience available to the team.

The name of the new advisor has yet to be announced however, so do tune into their social media channels to ensure you receive the latest updates as soon as they're released.

About Kryptomon

Kryptomon is a highly anticipated Play To Earn crypto NFT game that runs on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Kryptomon will be a much more appealing option to mainstream players due to it's low gas fees, unlike other platforms that charge higher fees for transactions. Community members play as 'Trainers' of their own individual monsters - Kryptomons - each of which is a completely unique digital asset connected to an NFT. Each has a unique but mutable genetic code (genotype) that determines all of the aspects - physical and behavioral - of the creature.

In short - think Pokémon meets CryptoKitties and Tamagotchi.

KMON tokens will be used by Kryptomon Trainers for a variety of different reasons within the Kryptomon world, ranging from breeding their creatures, to buying items and power-ups within the game itself.

