Scorpio Gold Corporation: Scorpio Gold Cash Conservation - Shares Issued to Debenture Holders

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2021 / Scorpio Gold Corporation ("Scorpio Gold" or the "Company") (TSXV:SGN) elected to settle its semi-annual interest payment on its US$7,125,000 secured subordinated convertible debentures by the issue of common shares at $0.0964 per share as announced on October 20, 2021. Having now received the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange the Company on October 26, 2021, issued a total of 4,579,083 common shares to settle its semi-annual interest payment of $441,424 (US$357,226).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

SCORPIO GOLD CORPORATION

Brian Lock,

Chief Executive Officer

Brian Lock

Tel: (604) 889-2543

Email: block@scorpiogold.com

Anthony Simone

Tel: (416) 881-5154

Email: ir@scorpiogold.com

Website: www.scorpiogold.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Scorpio Gold Corporation

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/670250/Scorpio-Gold-Cash-Conservation--Shares-Issued-to-Debenture-Holders