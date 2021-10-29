Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2021) - NCM Asset Management Ltd. ("NCM"), the manager of a strategically focused group of public mutual funds and alternative investment funds, announces that the following previously announced investment objective change has been approved by securityholders of NCM Core American at the special meeting held on October 28, 2021.

Current Investment Objectives New Investment Objectives The Fund's objective is to provide investors with a stable monthly stream of cash distributions and to achieve long term capital growth and current income by investing primarily in equity securities.



The portfolio may consist of all types of equity and debt obligations of issuers, primarily in the United States. The Fund will invest primarily in a diversified portfolio of dividend-paying U.S. equity securities and may invest in corporate debt including, but not limited to, high-yield bonds. The portfolio may include all sizes of issuers including large, mid, and small capitalization companies. The Fund's investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by investing primarily in publicly-traded equity securities of companies based outside of Canada and the United States, but may also, as market opportunities dictate, include private placements up to a maximum of 10% of net assets of the Fund, subject to CIFSC limits.



Name Change

NCM Core American will change its name to NCM Core International.

The new investment objectives, strategies and related changes will be implemented on or about November 1, 2021.

NCM is a Canadian investment firm with offices in Calgary and Toronto. Please visit www.ncminvestments.com for more details about NCM and its investment products. For the complete disclosure record of the NCM Group of Funds, please visit www.sedar.com.

For over 20 years, NCM has been one of Canada's leaders in actively managed investment products. NCM is an independent Canadian investment firm with offices in Calgary and Toronto, distributing retail mutual funds and related products and services to Canadian investors, through a third-party distribution channel. ( www.ncminvestments.com )

