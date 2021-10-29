DGAP-Ad-hoc: GN Store Nord A/S / Key word(s): Interim Report
Interim Report Q3 2021: In Q3 2021, GN Store Nord delivered 2% organic revenue growth and announced the acquisition of SteelSeries. Revision of GN Audio's organic revenue growth guidance
Quotes from executive management
Gitte Aabo, CEO of GN Hearing, comments: "Unfortunately, we had to revise our financial guidance for the year due to product launch delays. However, we firmly believe that the transformation we have initiated of our R&D setup will secure the new product launches in 2022 that enables our continued journey towards delivering more natural and individualized hearing instruments. Further, we are very pleased to finally see the draft over-the-counter regulation, which will open new market opportunities, and we look forward to having the opportunity to comment on FDA's proposal."
René Svendsen-Tune, CEO of GN Audio, comments: "We see continued very strong demand across our segments and given the increasing challenges and volatility related to the global shortage of certain components, we are very satisfied with the growth achieved in the quarter on top of the very strong base from last year. However, the increased volatility related to the global supply situation has forced us to revise the guidance. We are naturally disappointed by the guidance revision, but we continue to be very comfortable with the underlying demand and trends, which bodes well for our business in the years to come. With launches of the new Jabra Elite line-up of true wireless earbuds, the launch of Jabra Evolve2 75 as well as our expanded Jabra PanaCast conference video portfolio, GN Audio continues to offer an industry leading product portfolio."
Financial overview Q3 2021
Teleconference
GN Store Nord will host a teleconference at 11.00 a.m. CET today. Please visit www.gn.com/investor to access the teleconference. Presentation material will be available on the website prior to the start of the teleconference.
About GN Group
The GN Group enables people to Hear More, Do More and Be More through its intelligent hearing, audio and video collaboration solutions. Inspired by people and driven by our innovation leadership, we leverage technological synergies to deliver unique and increasingly individualized user experiences in our products and solutions.
150 years ago, GN was founded with a truly innovative and global mindset. Today, we honor that legacy with world-leading expertise in the human ear, sound and video processing, wireless technology, miniaturization and collaborations with leading technology partners. GN's solutions are marketed by the brands ReSound, Beltone, Interton, Jabra, BlueParrott and FalCom in 100 countries. Founded in 1869, the GN Group employs 6,500 people and is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (GN.CO).
Visit our homepage GN.com - and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.
29-Oct-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
