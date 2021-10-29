

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese tobacco company JT Group (JAPAF.PK, JAPAY.PK) reported Friday that its third-quarter profit attributable to owners of the parent company increased 12.4 percent to 173 billion yen from last year's 153.9 billion yen.



Operating profit grew 14.8 percent to 158.6 billion yen. Adjusted operating profit grew 20 percent to 184.7 billion yen.



For the third quarter, JT Group's revenue increased 10.6 percent to 621.5 billion yen from 561.9 billion yen a year ago.



In addition, the company announced its plan to raise annual dividend guidance by 10 yen to 140 yen per share.



Further, the company revised fiscal 2021 forecasts. The company now expects attributable profit of 330 billion yen, compared to previous estimate of 272 billion yen. The revised view represents a growth of 6.4 percent from last year.



Operating profit is now expected to be 478 billion yen, up from previous view of 402 billion yen, and adjusted operating profit is now expected to be 588 billion yen, higher than the 517 billion yen expected earlier.



Revenue is now expected to be 2.28 trillion yen, up from previous view of 2.20 trillion yen.



