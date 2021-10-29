Anzeige
Freitag, 29.10.2021
WKN: A14QWU ISIN: FI4000123195 
Frankfurt
29.10.21
08:23 Uhr
37,000 Euro
+0,200
+0,54 %
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.10.2021 | 12:05
87 Leser
Enento Group Oyj: Changes in Enento Group's Executive Management Team

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE ON 29 OCTOBER 2021 AT 1.00 P.M. EEST

Changes in Enento Group's Executive Management Team

Enento Group Plc's Board of Directors has today appointed Siri Hane as Director of the Business Insight Business Area. She will take up the position on 1 January 2022. Siri Hane has previously served as Director of the Consumer Insight Business Area.

In addition, Gabriella Göransson has been appointed Director of the Consumer Insight Business Area as of 1 November 2021. She has extensive experience in the consumer business and has been in charge of the Business Area during Siri Hane's parental leave between 1.4. - 30.9.2021.

The Group's current CIO Jörgen Olofsson will leave the company on 25 November 2021. Jari Julin, Head of IT Operations, has been appointed as the acting CIO and a member of the Management Team. Jari Julin will continue in this position until new CIO starts.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information:
Jukka Ruuska
CEO
Tel. +358 10 270 7111

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies.?Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 425 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group's net sales for 2020 was 151,3 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
