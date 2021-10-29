Anzeige
Freitag, 29.10.2021
WKN: A2QR4M ISIN: FI4000490875 Ticker-Symbol: 7XE 
Frankfurt
29.10.21
08:23 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
29.10.2021 | 13:41
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NIGHTINGALE HEALTH PLC: SHARE CONVERSION

NOTICE, OCTOBER 29, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 186754)

NIGHTINGALE HEALTH PLC: SHARE CONVERSION

A total of 454,054 EMP-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together
with the old B-shares of Nightingale Health Plc as of November 01, 2021 on
First North Growth Market Finland. 



Identifiers of Nightingale Health Plc's share:

Trading code:[No Trading code provided]
ISIN code: FI4000490883
Orderbook id:
Number of shares: 1,482,580

Trading code: HEALTH
ISIN code: FI4000490875
Orderbook id: 218851
Number of shares: 37,219,489

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
