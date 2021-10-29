Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd: NIGHTINGALE HEALTH PLC: SHARE CONVERSION

NOTICE, OCTOBER 29, 2021 SHARES (Record Id 186754) NIGHTINGALE HEALTH PLC: SHARE CONVERSION A total of 454,054 EMP-shares converted into B-shares will be traded together with the old B-shares of Nightingale Health Plc as of November 01, 2021 on First North Growth Market Finland. Identifiers of Nightingale Health Plc's share: Trading code:[No Trading code provided] ISIN code: FI4000490883 Orderbook id: Number of shares: 1,482,580 Trading code: HEALTH ISIN code: FI4000490875 Orderbook id: 218851 Number of shares: 37,219,489 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260