Naples, Italy--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2021) - Wolverine BSC recently launched their namesake token Wolverine on Binance Smart Chain - focusing its efforts not on the creation of advanced blockchain based technologies nor meme-based hype, but on the economy of the smart chain itself. Their developing platform, The Forest, seeks to revolutionise and efficiently sort the numerous different services offered and promoted to existing and promising ventures within the Binance Ecosystem. They have also minted several NFTs, and made large partnerships with existing marketplaces, such as Empire's NFT Marketplace (one of the first partnerships Empire and Wolverine have ever formed) to create an impact within the NFT niche market. Wolverine plans to spread its utility further, creating partnerships with charities and organisations worldwide in an effort to help preserve wildlife and ecosystems.

The creative space developer under the pseudonym Ganyo comments: "The premise itself is simple - to create a competitive market for marketers. The Forest within the Binance Economy functions as a form of culpability to otherwise purely anonymous promoters and service providers within the ecosystem. It is rare to find truly honest and hardworking promoters within the Binance Ecosystem, and it is a sincere pleasure to make a connection with them. That can be a possibility for everyone, given the right direction."

The Forest

The Forest intends to create competitive pricing and services within the Binance Ecosystem - one of these being services which offer NFT creation. The NFT marketplace itself has grown exponentially, and the demand for NFT creators is growing. However, this sudden demand for NFTs and designers, creators and freelance workers creates its own problems: bad actors.

"It is no secret that cryptocurrency is unregulated for the most part, but that doesn't mean the community doesn't have their own form of self-regulation. We don't need centralised regulation to make the space safer, because every trader has the power to do that themselves," says JP, the leader of the Wolverine project.

Bad actors are individuals with less than pure intentions offering services or projects that seek to profit from investors, informed and new alike. With the implementation of The Forest into the Binance Smart Chain, the Wolverine developers hope to create a self-regulating, decentralised and free market of service providers within the ecosystem, forcing bad actors out of a job through competitive marketing, manipulation-free reviews and verification.

"It's quite common for project owners to reveal their identities to grow trust in a project, but its almost unheard of for service providers to do the same. I say we don't need to doxx service providers, we need to give them a level playing field and let them compete freely," says Ganyo.

Wolverine intends to release The Forest within Q1 of 2021, and have already begun the process of verifying creators, service providers and developers to create a solid foundation for The Forest on launch.

More surprisingly, this goal isn't the end of their plans for Wolverine.

The Den

Mohammed Choudhury, the contract developer states "Another essential part of the Binance Smart Chain is knowledge. Without being able to ascertain the validity of a projects' solidity code, identify red flags in behaviour or develop a strong sense of skepticism, many investors in the Binance Smart Chain eventually fall prey to poorly planned or fraudulent projects. Wolverine has plans to improve this situation too, as it is part of the Binance Economy."

The Den is a future use case announced on Wolverines' Roadmap that seeks to educate and inform traders using simple articles, videos and an interactive trading chart, where they can make zero-risk, zero-cost investments and practice their trading skills to maximise their profitability. The current plan is to ensure that these platforms produce revenue, in both the form of ads and premium paid content such as solidity tutorials, which allow the creation of Smart Contracts on multiple blockchains, such as Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain and Fantom.

With the advent of cryptocurrency to the forefront of investment options, there has never been a better time to invest in Wolverine.

About Wolverine

Built to avoid high fees, Wolverine takes the simplicity of reflections-based gains and combines it with utilities based on human connection, unity and fairness. By ensuring that this element of the BSC exists, Wolverine can bridge the gap between project developers, traders and service providers, integrating value beyond a market cap to DeFi.

