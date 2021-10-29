Ivrnet Inc.: Ivrnet Expands Channel Partnerships with Agreement to Offer Its Telepay Product Through a Leading Provider of Contact Centre Software

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Ivrnet Inc. (TSXV:IVI) ("Ivrnet" or "Company"), a leading developer of value-added business automation software, announces it has signed an Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Agreement with Five9 Inc. to include Ivrnet's software services as a complimentary offering to their Intelligent Cloud Contact Center platform in Five9's App Marketplace.

The two companies completed a pilot project during the first quarter of 2021, and based on early successes, have formalized an agreement to include Ivrnet's flagship Telepay solution in the Five9 robust partnership ecosystem. Teleplay provides customers with customizable, cost-effective over-the-phone, PCI DSS compliant payment solutions resulting in secure over the phone payments, quicker payments, reduced receivables and enhanced customer experience. The Agreement is a 1 year term with auto renewal. With the initial agreement in place, Ivrnet is pursuing additional opportunities to promote and cross-sell Teleplay as a software solution of choice for customers looking to provide secure "touchless" payment options over the phone.

"Ivrnet is a pleased to work with Five9 to offer our seamless and secure solutions to their growing contact centre customer base." said Andrew Watts, CEO of Ivrnet, "Partnerships like this illustrate Ivrnet's ongoing strategy of expanding our footprint through new channels to reach new customers that will benefit from Telepay's unique functionality."

Five9 is an industry-leading cloud contact center solutions provider with more than 2,000 customers worldwide and facilitating billions of call minutes annually. The Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center provides digital engagement, analytics, workflow automation, workforce optimization, and practical AI to create more human customer experiences, engage and empower agents, and deliver tangible business results. They have a comprehensive set of integrated capabilities, to which Ivrnet is excited to offer its unique capabilities. In particular, Ivrnet Telepay and other payment-related services are an area Ivrnet believes could be significant partnership opportunities.

For further information on Ivrnet's broader range of solutions, please visit: https://ivrnet.com.

About Ivrnet

Ivrnet is a software and communications company that develops, hosts, sells and supports value-added business automation software. The company's products and services are delivered through the Internet and traditional phone network. These applications facilitate automated interaction through personalized communication between people, mass communication for disseminating information to thousands of people concurrently, and personalized communication between people and automated systems.

For further information: please contact Andrew Watts, President and CEO, Ivrnet Inc.; PO Box 47078 Creekside, Calgary, Alberta, T3P 0B9; Tel/fax 1.800.351.7227; E-mail: investors@ivrnet.com; www.ivrnet.com.

Forward-looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking statements which reflect Ivrnet's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to Ivrnet. These statements require Ivrnet to make assumptions it believes are reasonable and are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results and developments may differ materially from the results and developments discussed in the forward-looking statements as certain of these risks and uncertainties are beyond Ivrnet 's control.

These statements are based on Ivrnet's understanding and assessment of applicable markets and the opportunities within those markets. However, there can be no guarantee that Ivrnet's assessment is correct, or even if it is correct, that Ivrnet will be able to capture any of those revenue opportunities or that it will be able to grow those opportunities. These statements are based on the assumption that Ivrnet has the technical capabilities to build and deliver technical enhancements and that such technical enhancements will increase revenue opportunities for Ivrnet as anticipated. However, there can be no guarantee that Ivrnet will be successful in building and delivering those technical enhancements in a commercially viable manner or that such technical enhancements will deliver any new revenue opportunities for Ivrnet or, if generated, that Ivrnet will be able to capture such revenue opportunities. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and other cautionary statements or factors contained herein, and there can be no assurance that the actual results or developments will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected effects on Ivrnet. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release. Except as required by applicable securities legislation, the Company assumes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent information, events, or circumstances.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Ivrnet Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/670306/Ivrnet-Expands-Channel-Partnerships-with-Agreement-to-Offer-Its-Telepay-Product-Through-a-Leading-Provider-of-Contact-Centre-Software