Commercial National Financial Corporation: Commercial National Reports September 30, 2021 Earnings

LATROBE, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 29, 2021 / Commercial National Financial Corporation (OTCQX:CNAF)(Company), parent Company of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA, has reported results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company earned $909,000 (or $0.32 per average share outstanding) in the third quarter 2021 compared to $67,000 (or $0.02 per average share outstanding) loss in the third quarter of 2020. The Company earned $2,978,000 (or $1.04 per average share outstanding) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2021 and $3,201,000 (or $1.12 per average share outstanding) for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020. Third quarter 2020 results included a $1,700,000 loan loss reserve build.
The Company's strong capital position in conjunction with recent core earnings results currently remain supportive of the regular $0.26 quarterly common stock cash dividend payments to shareholders. Providing an attractive and reliable cash dividend income stream to all our shareholders through the safe and sound operation of the subsidiary bank is a long-standing top priority for the Company.
Direct and beneficial ownership by executive officers and directors of the Company's outstanding shares totaled 488,512 shares, or 17.08% on September 30, 2021.
As disclosed each year in the Annual Report to Shareholders, on September 30, 2021, the Company employed 77 people in full-time and part-time positions. Thirty (30) employees are represented by the United Auto Workers, Local 1799. Of that bargaining unit total, twenty nine (29) employees are full-time and there is one (1) part-time employee. The Company has had unionized employees since 1972. In October 2018, the agreement between the Company and the bargaining unit was negotiated and subsequently ratified by the bargaining unit with an effective date of February 16, 2019. The labor agreement will expire in February 2024. The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and the National Labor Relations Board both afford protection to the organized status of pre-existing collective bargaining units. The Company has been advised that bargaining unit status may limit the Company's strategic options relative to those of non-unionized insured depository institutions. The Company continues to consider this as a factor in its strategic and capital management decisions.
The Company operates seven community banking facilities in Hempfield Township, Latrobe, Ligonier, Unity Township and West Newton, Pennsylvania and also maintains a commercial business development sales force throughout its entire market area. The Company operates an asset management and trust division of Commercial Bank & Trust of PA headquartered in Greensburg, Pennsylvania. Commercial Bank & Trust of PA also serves its customer base from an Internet banking site (www.cbthebank.com) and an automated TouchTone Teller banking system.
Safe Harbor Statement
Forward-looking statements (statements which are not historical facts) in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For this purpose, any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "to," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "would," "estimate," or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on information currently available to the Company, and the Company assumes no obligation to update these statements as circumstances change. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties, including changes in general economic and financial market conditions, unforeseen credit problems, and the Company's ability to execute its business plans. The actual results of future events could differ materially from those stated in any forward-looking statements herein.
COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
September 30,
December 31,
September 30,
2021
2020
2020
|ASSETS
|Cash and due from banks on demand
$ 6,465
$ 3,744
$ 7,214
|Interest bearing deposits with banks
69,587
24,596
50
|Total cash and cash equivalents
76,052
28,340
7,264
|Securities available for sale
126,946
133,317
140,865
|Restricted investments in bank stock
145
148
422
|Loans
223,015
241,080
254,034
|Allowance for loan losses
(1,991)
(1,991)
(3,769)
|Net loans
221,024
239,089
250,265
|Premises and equipment
2,624
2,805
2,887
|Investment in Life Insurance
19,463
19,070
18,944
|Other assets
3,030
2,662
3,618
|Total assets
$ 449,284
$ 425,431
$ 424,265
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Liabilities:
|Deposits:
|Non-interest bearing
$ 168,461
$ 148,398
$ 156,343
|Interest bearing
211,562
203,001
191,231
|Total deposits
380,023
351,399
347,574
|Short-term borrowings
-
-
5,166
|Other liabilities
3,569
4,605
3,869
|Total liabilities
383,592
356,004
356,609
|Shareholders' equity:
|Common stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,600,000 shares issued; 2,860,953 shares outstanding in 2021 and 2020
7,200
7,200
7,200
|Retained earnings
61,178
63,292
61,524
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
9,858
11,479
11,476
|Less treasury stock, at cost, 739,047 shares in 2021 and 2020
(12,544)
(12,544)
(12,544)
|Total shareholders' equity
65,692
69,427
67,656
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 449,284
$ 425,431
$ 424,265
COMMERCIAL NATIONAL FINANCIAL CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Three Months
Nine Months
Ended September 30
Ended September 30
2021
2020
2021
2020
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
|INTEREST INCOME:
|Interest and fees on loans
$ 2,390
$ 2,719
$ 7,339
$ 8,079
|Interest and dividends on securities:
|Taxable
975
986
2,941
3,051
|Exempt from federal income taxes
200
309
645
1,049
|Other
26
5
46
39
|Total interest income
3,591
4,019
10,971
12,218
|INTEREST EXPENSE:
|Interest on deposits
57
67
172
340
|Interest on short-term borrowings
-
6
-
145
|Total interest expense
57
73
172
485
|NET INTEREST INCOME
3,534
3,946
10,799
11,733
|PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
-
1,700
-
2,100
|NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER
|PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES
3,534
2,246
10,799
9,633
|OTHER OPERATING INCOME:
|Asset management and trust
388
338
1,126
1,016
|Service charges on deposit accounts
178
166
516
469
|Net Security gains/(losses)
(11)
(2)
35
503
|Gain on sale of OREO
-
-
-
-
|Income from investment in life insurance
123
117
368
345
|Life insurance proceeds
-
-
-
730
|Other income
22
33
113
133
|Total other operating income
700
652
2,158
3,196
|OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES:
|Salaries and employee benefits
1,848
1,798
5,501
5,626
|Net occupancy
161
193
583
594
|Furniture and equipment
114
110
359
318
|Pennsylvania shares tax
165
142
479
426
|Legal and professional
97
123
307
333
|FDIC insurance
27
23
88
35
|Other expenses
757
708
2,142
2,008
|Total other operating expenses
3,169
3,097
9,459
9,340
|INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
1,065
(199)
3,498
3,489
|Income tax (benefit) expense
156
(132)
520
288
|Net income (loss)
$ 909
$ (67)
$ 2,978
$ 3,201
|Average Shares Outstanding
2,860,953
2,860,953
2,860,953
2,860,953
|Earnings (Loss) Per Share
$ 0.32
$ (0.02)
$ 1.04
$ 1.12
Contact Information:
Wendy S. Piper
Senior Vice President
Secretary/Treasurer
wpiper@cbthebank.com
724-537-9923
