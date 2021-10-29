New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 29, 2021) - Trading crypto coins is one of the ways people are making profits in the market. But finding a perfect wallet that Shiba Inu can address all trading needs for can be tricky. Only a few wallets that are compatible with Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Safemoon, and thousands of other tokens can offer features such as these. Here is the BitRise dApp Wallet:





This is a new crypto wallet that is causing ripples in the DeFi. The dApp wallet is one of the products of Bitrise, a hyper-deflation payment network token that is also doing very well in the market. Though the Bitrise token has been around for about 3 months, it ranks among the fastest-growing coins in the market today.

With an increase of over +3,558% in value, it is, without doubt, one of the tokens to pay close attention to. Such bullish growth is the reason crypto experts are referring to it as the next "Safemoon" and "Shiba Inu."

BitRise dApp Wallet is a decentralized mobile wallet that allows users to buy, store, send and swap Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain tokens. The wallet is already running, with the Beta 2 version recently launched to upgrade the previous Beta 1 version.

Bitrise dApp wallet is designed to provide a simple, quick, safe cryptocurrency trading option with zero risk. It offers zero fees for all P2P payments in local currency transactions in local currency and at a very high speed. Whether one wants to transact Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, or Safemoon, it will take less than 5 minutes.

But the most exciting feature of Bitrise wallet is the ability to support thousands of tokens. Users can transact both BEP20 and ERC20 tokens. Well, this is true because the wallet can support multiple blockchain platforms. Users do not need to Pancakeswap or Uniswap to sell or buy tokens with this wallet.

Among the tokens that users can trade on the Bitrise Wallet, also includes Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, and Safemoon. These are among the fastest-growing tokens in the market today. If a user wants to trade or swap another token with Shiba Inu, he can do it on the Bitrise Wallet in just one go.

This is the same case with trading the Safemoon, which is also one of the hottest coins. Users can swap all or some Safemoon tokens with hundreds of other tokens using the Bitrise Wallet. Millions of crypto traders are also looking forward to trading Dogecoin, another hot coin in the market. With this wallet, users can trade any amount of Dogecoin tokens, including swapping it with hundreds of coins.

Whether users have invested in Shiba Inu, Dogecoin or Safemoon, they are some of the most sought-after tokens. That's the reason Bitrise teams have built one of the safest crypto wallets in the market today.

The safety and security features of the wallet are some of the best one can find in the market today. The dApp Wallet uses mnemonic phrases, passwords, and authentication, making it one of the most secure wallets. It is very difficult for unauthorized persons to transfer or access tokens. Therefore, Shiba Inu or any other tokens will be safe from prying eyes on the internet.

To know how Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Safemoon, or any other token is performing in the market, there is no need to visit a website. Bitrise dApp Wallet allows users to check prices and surf token charts using the wallet's in-built chart feature. Users will be able to get instant information on the current market trends to help make the right trading decision.

Bitrise dApp Wallet is a game-changer in the DeFi. The fact that it can support multiple tokens, all BEP20 and ERC20 tokens in one go, makes it one of the most powerful tools in the market today.

Download the Bitrise dApp Wallet from the Play Store or App Store and start trading Shiba Inu, Dogecoin, Safemoon, and thousands of other tokens right away. With this dApp wallet, token trading will never be the same.

Media Contact

Gert Sanem

Email - contact@bitrisetoken.com

Website: https://bitrisetoken.com

Telegram: https://t.me/bitrisetoken

PR - Cryptoshib.com

Email - info@cryptoshib.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101287