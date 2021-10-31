Expovision, a blockchain-based real estate platform, recently attended GITEX 2021, Dubai's largest IT conference, and placed in the top 30

The Expovision ecosystem observed a recent surge in real estate demand over the years and concluded a significant gap between the supply mechanism and the demand. Furthermore, as more people switch to DeFi, supply has been unable to keep up, making it difficult to conduct transactions using fiat currencies. Taking note of these issues, Expovision developed a blockchain-based real estate platform to meet the needs of potential real estate investors. Expovision's real estate platform has a visually appealing design. Its primary purpose is to assist people worldwide in purchasing properties using virtual currencies from anywhere in the world.

Expovision's real estate platform shows promise, which was echoed during GITEX Global, one of the most critical IT events held in the Middle East each year. The most recent lasted four days, and Expovision was ranked among the top 30 projects on display during this event, a remarkable accomplishment.

The Expovision platform is built on the Tron blockchain, one of the world's fastest and cheapest blockchains. Its utility token adheres to the TRC-20 standard as well. The Expovision platform's main features include VR technologies and 3D visualization. High-quality interior design was also implemented, aided by virtual reality technologies, to allow prospective investors to view a digitized room of their future property. In keeping with the core ethos of blockchain technology, transactions are secured using smart contracts, and rules and all liabilities associated with any real estate transaction are secured using smart contracts, eliminating the need for a third party.

When asked why he created a blockchain-based real estate platform, Expovision CEO Magomed Aliev was quoted as saying, "Expovision believes in the future of the world where real estate buying will be self-managing and will not require much attention and money as it requires today. Expovision was created to be a part of the way to that future….We have created an automated platform that can significantly expand a person's capabilities in purchasing real estate. We took into account all the network resources and designed a balanced platform on which users can work with comfort and benefit from it."

Expovision intends to disrupt the real estate industry through the use of blockchain technology and decentralized finance. Making the top 30 on GITEX global indicates their promising project, and it marks the start of much more significant achievements.

