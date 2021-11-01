Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2021) - Backstageplay Inc. (TSXV: BP) (the "Company") announced today the appointment of Mr. Bob Williams to the position of Director and Chief Information Officer, effective immediately.

Bob is a well-known pioneer in the online gaming sector and since approximately 2000 has created several mega-successful games, methods and systems which have generated $billions in revenue for the online Poker sector. As a senior executive and management consultant with more than two decades of experience building iGaming and social gaming products, Bob has represented some of the largest and most respected iGaming brands in the world.

Bob's early career started with the creation and sale of Sierra Sportswear, which was sold to a large competitor. Over the next decade, Bob would create and sell several businesses in the sporting goods sector; including pioneering one of the first snowboard brands, Sims, as well as two very large soccer brands; Umbro and Admiral.

In 2000, Bob entered the Poker and Sports sectors of the iGaming market where he has played a major role in inventing and executing many new products and features that are now offered in the online poker world. Some of these include the multi-billion dollar product: Jackpot Sit & Go's. Since entering, he has consulted to most of the major poker operators including; Party Poker, Olympic Sports, The Greek Sportsbook, Bet Jamaica, Doyle's Room, Victor Chandler, Expect Sports, Paddy Power, Golden Palace, Blue Square, Playtech, Full Tilt Poker, Poker Stars, GameFuel, CloudStreet Gaming and 888.

More recently, in 2020, Bob moved on from his consulting focus to join the experienced team at Parlay Games Inc. as CEO. Parlay is credited as being the inventor of online Bingo. At Parlay, Bob has continued his passion for inventing, building and bringing world class gaming products to market as Parlay moves to expand the online bingo category by introducing a series of Bingo 2.0 products, which will take iBingo to a younger and more mobile demographic.

"We are delighted to have Bob join us as a director and our CIO as we expand Backstageplay as a consolidator of social, skill and iGaming content," said Simon Collins Backstageplay's Executive Chairman. "Bob brings substantial product development and execution knowledge as well as international connectivity to and throughout the iGaming industries. Bob's residence in Malta will help Backstageplay source new product looking for access to North America".

The Company has granted stock options to Mr. Williams, to purchase up to 200,000 common shares of the Company exercisasble up to and including November 1, 2026, at an exercise price of $0.20 per share. The stock options are subject to the terms of the Company's Stock Option Plan and any necessary regulatory approvals.

The Company also announced the expansion of its business into the acquisition and consolidation of early stage iGaming content providers allowing public market shareholders access early stage gaming content and products. More information on this new business direction, can be found on Sedar.

About Backstageplay Inc.

Backstageplay, Inc. is an online and mobile entertainment and marketing company, engaged in the business of social gaming and retention software and services. For further information, please visit recent filings on Sedar or the Company's website at www.backstageplay.com.

