Focus Financial Partners Inc.: Rebecca Deaton To Join Focus Partner Firm Relative Value Partners, Enhancing Its Wealth Management Capabilities And Growing Its Presence in Chicago

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 1, 2021 / Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) ("Focus"), a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement under which industry veteran Rebecca Deaton will join Focus partner firm Relative Value Partners Group, LLC ("RVP"), headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois. This transaction is expected to close on or about December 31, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

Rebecca Deaton is a Certified Financial Planner with over 25 years' of experience providing comprehensive wealth management services to high net worth individuals and families across the United States. She will join RVP as a Partner and will remain in Chicago, expanding RVP's presence in Chicago. The six-person team that currently supports Deaton and her clients is also expected to join her at RVP.

Deaton and RVP share the same dedication to independent and objective advice. RVP will provide Deaton and her team with access to RVP's considerable resources, advanced technology and investment specialists to better serve clients. Deaton and her team will expand RVP's financial planning capabilities, and Deaton will broaden RVP's partnership team.

"RVP has a client-first, boutique approach, which was critical to my decision to join," said Rebecca Deaton. "Partnering with RVP will provide my team and me with expanded investment solutions and other wealth management capabilities, together with deep technology and operational processes, which will ultimately enhance the high level of service my clients expect and deserve."

"We have enormous respect for Rebecca and her experienced team," said Maury Fertig, CIO and Co-Founder of RVP. "We have been seeking to bolster the depth and expertise of our team to provide more comprehensive planning services to clients with complex financial needs," added Robert Huffman III, CEO and Co-Founder of RVP.

"We are very pleased that Rebecca has chosen to join RVP," said Rudy Adolf, Founder, CEO and Chairman of Focus. "This transaction is yet another example of the value that Focus delivers to its partner firms that seek to accelerate their growth through M&A. Our extensive, long-standing relationships with the premier firms, teams and advisors in this industry enable us to help our partner firms identify opportunities such as this one to deepen their wealth management capabilities and add new client relationships. Rebecca and her team will benefit from joining a like-minded, client-centric wealth management firm, and clients will ultimately benefit from an elevated level of personalized advice, supported by RVP's investment and operational strengths."

About Focus Financial Partners Inc.

Focus Financial Partners Inc. is a leading partnership of independent, fiduciary wealth management firms. Focus provides access to best practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services. Focus partner firms maintain their operational independence, while they benefit from the synergies, scale, economics and best practices offered by Focus to achieve their business objectives. For more information about Focus, please visit www.focusfinancialpartners.com.

About Relative Value Partners Group, LLC

Relative Value Partners Group, LLC is a comprehensive wealth management firm serving high net worth individuals, families and institutions. Tracing its roots back to 2004 and based in Northbrook, Illinois, the firm provides a range of services spanning multiple investment strategies, financial planning, estate planning, tax planning and more. For more information about RVP, please visit https://rvpllc.com/.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements that reflect Focus' current views with respect to certain current and future events. These forward-looking statements are, and will be, subject to many risks, uncertainties and factors relating to Focus' operations and business environment, including, without limitation, uncertainty surrounding the current COVID-19 pandemic, which may cause future events to be materially different from these forward-looking statements or anything implied therein. Any forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Focus on the date of this release. Focus does not undertake to publicly update or revise its forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that any statements expressed or implied therein will not be realized. Additional information on risk factors that could affect Focus may be found in Focus' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor and Media Contacts

Tina Madon

Senior Vice President

Head of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Focus Financial Partners

P: +1-646-813-2909

tmadon@focuspartners.com

Charlie Arestia

Vice President

Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Focus Financial Partners

P: +1-646-560-3999

carestia@focuspartners.com

SOURCE: Focus Financial Partners Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/670594/Rebecca-Deaton-To-Join-Focus-Partner-Firm-Relative-Value-Partners-Enhancing-Its-Wealth-Management-Capabilities-And-Growing-Its-Presence-in-Chicago