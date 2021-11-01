Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 1, 2021) - This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-104 - Take-Over Bids and Issuer Bids and National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues.

A. Murray Sinclair ("Mr. Sinclair") announces today that he has disposed of 375,000 Common shares (the "Shares") in the capital of the Woodbridge Resources Ltd. (the "Issuer") pursuant to a share purchase agreement entered into between Mr. Sinclair and Cirque Capital Management Ltd. on November 1, 2021. The Shares were sold at a sale price of $0.02 per Share, for an aggregate sale price of $7,500 (the "Share Sale"). On closing of the Share Sale, Mr. Sinclair holds 260,000 Common shares of the Issuer.

Immediately before the Share Sale, Mr. Sinclair held 635,000 Common shares (18.10%) in the capital of the Issuer. Following the Share Sale, Mr. Sinclair holds 260,000 Common shares (2.88%) of the Issuer.

A report respecting this disposition will be electronically filed with the Securities Commission in each jurisdiction where the Issuer is reporting and will be available for viewing on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

(signed) "A. Murray Sinclair"

A. Murray Sinclair

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/101581