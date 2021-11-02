DJ EQS-News: CN Logistics won the 'Hong Kong Awards for Environmental Excellence 2020"; Proving its green logistics services get recognized by the market

CN Logistics International Holdings Limited

????????????

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 2130)

CN Logistics won the

"Hong Kong Awards for Environmental Excellence 2020"

Proving its green logistics services get recognized by the market

[Hong Kong-2 November 2021] A well-established international logistics solutions provider, CN Logistics International Holdings Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group", stock code: 2130), is pleased to announce that the company stood out from a group of listed companies and was awarded the bronze award of "Hong Kong Awards for Environmental Excellence 2020" (in transportation and logistics industry), which is co-organized by the Hong Kong Environmental Campaign Committee ("HKECC"), the Environmental Protection Department and nine organizations.

"Hong Kong Awards for Environmental Excellence 2020" is one of the most credible environmental protection awards in Hong Kong. It aims to encourage enterprises and organizations to implement environmental management, measure the organization's commitment and performance in environmental management, and commend the companies who have outstanding performances in environmental management, in order to raise public awareness towards environmental protection. Those who are awarded should practice the " "Eco-Business Model" that can demonstrate green concept in the company's operations, to achieve outstanding performance in the three key areas, including environmental leadership, environmental protection planning and performance, and cooperation with partners.

CN Logistics is always dedicated to promoting the reduction of carbon footprint and working with customers and environmental groups to seek to reduce carbon emissions in the supply chain. Since March 2021, the Group has announced to commence pilot projects in Hong Kong and Mainland China to build a new set of green logistics services for international brand customers, including energy-saving and recycling and new energy vehicle distribution, to meet customers' concerns about energy efficiency and waste reduction in the supply chain. The Group's efforts have been recognized internationally since the CNL Green Solutions is verified by the ISO14064-3 greenhouse gas emission standard verification, so that our Group can provide carbon reduction consulting services for business partners and customers. Recently, the Group was honored to participate in "Rethink HK 2021" co-organized by the Business Environmental Protection Association and was invited to share the application of green logistics solutions in the supply chain, and promote efficient and sustainable resources allocation during the forum meeting.

Mr. Ngan Tim Wing, Executive Director and CEO of CN Logistics commented: "I would like to express my sincere gratitude to the ECC and the Environmental Protection Department for their affirmation of the Group. CN Logistics believes that sustainability is the foundation and cornerstone the group's success. Energy conservation and environmental protection have become a global trend. The public has higher expectations for enterprises to fulfill their social responsibilities. Many brand customers have also actively improved the use of resources and reduced waste in recent years. Only with the full support from a group of brand customers and partners, can CNL be recognized by the political and business circles for pursuing sustainable development in all aspects of daily operations."

Mr. Ngan continued: "Since the launch of the green logistics solution, the Group has gained the trust of dozens of brand customers. It is expected to reduce 7,400 tons of carbon emissions by the end of 2021. In the future, we will continue to cooperate with business groups and experts in the field of sustainable development to promote the concept of energy conservation and waste reduction together with various stakeholders, hoping, in the long run, to expand green logistics services to Southeast Asia and around the world, and contributing more to sustainable development."

About CN Logistics International Holdings Limited

Established in 1991, CN Logistics is a well-established international logistics solutions provider with core business of providing air freight forwarding services and distribution and logistics services in relation to fashion products and fine wine, primarily focusing on high-end fashion (including luxury and affordable luxury) products. According to the CIC Report, the Company ranked first in the distribution and logistics market for high-end fashion products in both the PRC and Hong Kong in 2019.

