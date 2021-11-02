Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 02.11.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 677 internationalen Medien
Glow Lifetech - Wirksames Mittel gegen Covid-19, Long-Covid, Grippe, Morbus Crohn oder Arthritis?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 511170 ISIN: DE0005111702 Ticker-Symbol: ZO1 
Xetra
01.11.21
17:40 Uhr
477,20 Euro
-1,20
-0,25 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International 100
MDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
ZOOPLUS AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZOOPLUS AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
474,60477,4007:39
476,00478,0007:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EQT AB45,230-0,88 %
ZOOPLUS AG477,20-0,25 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.