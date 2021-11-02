DGAP-News: zooplus AG
/ Schlagwort(e): Übernahmeangebot
Final offer for zooplus by H&F with support of EQT to expire in 40 hours
Munich, November 2, 2021 - zooplus, the leading European online pet platform, would like to remind its shareholders that the acceptance period for the final offer of Hellman & Friedman ("H&F") with support of its partner EQT Private Equity ("EQT") at a cash consideration of EUR 480 per share will expire on November 3, 2021, 24:00 hrs CET. zooplus shareholders will only benefit from the significant premium, if the minimum acceptance threshold of 50 percent plus one zooplus share is reached by November 3, 2021, 24:00 hrs CET. Otherwise, the offer will fail without any further acceptance opportunity. As of November 1, 2021, 18 hrs CET, the acceptance rate is at approximately 26 percent (including the irrevocable tender commitments of approx. 17 percent of the share capital). zooplus shareholders who wish to accept the offer, have to tender their shares into Zorro Bidco's offer (ISIN DE000A3E5DK9).
If the minimum acceptance threshold is reached, the first settlement and payout will happen within ten banking days after the publication of the tender results (and no later than on November 22, 2021) as Zorro Bidco S.à r.l., the investment vehicle controlled by H&F, has already obtained all necessary merger control and foreign regulatory clearances.
The cash consideration of EUR 480 per zooplus share represents a significant premium of 85 percent to the unaffected 3-months VWAP of zooplus as of August 12, 2021, the day before H&F announced its voluntary public takeover offer for zooplus. This is especially attractive against the backdrop of a more challenging stock market environment for e-commerce companies in which many peers have traded down since the launch of the offer by Zorro Bidco.
For further information about zooplus, please visit investors.zooplus.com or our international shop site at zooplus.com.
Press / Investor relations contact:
Finsbury Glover Hering
